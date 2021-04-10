Hook a Kid on Golf program connects youth, golf in Aiken County

Aiken County, the home of several highly regarded golf courses, is particularly kid-friendly in terms of golf in June, July and August of most years, with a variety of local players helping provide exposure to the game's basic skills and concepts.

Hook a Kid on Golf provides five-day clinics for kids from ages 8 to 13, and this year, four Aiken courses and one in North Augusta are on board. Each clinic is limited to 35 participants.

COVID-19 put the brakes on the program in 2020, but plans are in place for the outreach to get back up to speed in two months. The host sites are Palmetto Golf Club (June 14-18), Cedar Creek Golf Club (June 21-25), Woodside Country Club (June 28 to July 2), Houndslake Country Club (July 26-30) and The River Golf Club (Aug. 9-13).

"We want to make it available to any kids that are interested – boys or girls," said program leader Joe Spencer, a longtime member of Palmetto Golf Club, with a keen interest in promoting golf to young people.

"We've worked to get minorities involved through the Boys and Girls Club and the Police Athletic League, because they generally would have even less access to the opportunity to learn about golf, and not just to play golf, but golf is a wonderful vehicle to be able to teach honesty and responsibility, integrity, respect – many of the same things that First Tee does," he added, referring to a similar program with a strong representation in the Aiken-Augusta area.

The pros and staff members with the five local courses on board have been "very supportive," as have a variety of volunteers helping keep the instruction and encouragement going.

A $70 fee is part of the package, to help pay for the golf clubs, shirt, balls and cap that each participant receives, to keep.

"Now they're set. They've learned a little bit about golf. They can go out and hopefully play with a friend or grandparent or parent and continue on," Spencer said.

Among the program's youngest boosters is North Augusta resident Bear Smoker, who is now a University of South Carolina freshman studying public health.

He got his first major exposure to golf at about age 10 or 11 through Hook a Kid on Golf, and wound up becoming involved in the program for several years in a variety of coaching roles en route to becoming one of North Augusta High School's top players of the past decade.

Kids in the summer, he said, seemed to appreciate getting instruction from someone relatively close to them in age.

"I fell in love with golf through it," he added.

In Smoker's case, involvement with Hook a Kid on Golf led to deep, immediate involvement with First Tee, a program with a similar but longer-term direct involvement by participants. "Hook a Kid is one week ... and First Tee is an ongoing process that's over multiple years or multiple tiers that you have to work through," he said.

"Both are great at explaining ... what's great about golf and how it connects to life," Smoker said, pointing out the value of providing lessons in values and ethics.

Such instruction, he said, is "a great teaching tool to get kids entertained and involved and on the right path."

Spencer said 35 kids per clinic is a manageable number, in terms of allowing enough individual attention. That makes for a total of about 180 kids per summer, and each group of 35 is divided into several groups of eight or nine each to focus on such concerns as chipping, putting, driving and the rules.

He also touched on the background of the young golfers on board.

"It's really centered here, but we've had kids from Italy and California. They have grandparents here; and they came to visit, and they wanted to sign them up. There's no restriction of where you're from, and that type of thing."

About 20 kids per year, he said, receive a full scholarship, to allow participation by would-be golfers whose families cannot handle the $70 fee for participation. Golf clubs in local middle and high schools also get a financial boost from the program, as has the golf program at USC Aiken.

Since the program's creation, in 2002, more than 3,100 kids have participated, including some who were on board for more than one season.

"The kids really enjoy it, and the parents, I guess, enjoy it, too. It's a lot of fun for that type of age, and you see how much they can improve, from Monday to Friday. Us old people can't improve that much, but kids can," Spencer said.

Meals are a part of the package, as is guidance in such areas as avoiding substance abuse and having a positive attitude toward possible careers in science, technology, engineering and math, including how such concepts relate to designing better golf gear or growing better grass for golf courses.

The program's national headquarters are in West Palm Beach, Florida. Details on the local outreach are available from the Aiken Junior Sports Association, at 203 Club Villa Drive West, Aiken 29803 and also from Spencer at 803-507-5741 and spen288@bellsouth.net.

The program's local origins, Spencer said, are connected to the late Frank Lock, a businessman also known to some as one of the most successful players in Palmetto Golf Club's history. Lock, who played golf at Wake Forest University, died in 2000, and gifts in his memory totaled about $8,000 in support for local golf outreach. That helped pave the financial way for Hook a Kid on Golf.