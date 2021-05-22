Holly Woltz: Veterinarian loves to help people and animals alike

Local pet owners might know Dr. Holly Woltz, or "Doc Holly," from her veterinary practice, where she has provided care for Aiken's cats and dogs for over 30 years. Others might recall seeing her name in the Aiken Standard, where she has written witty and insightful columns about life as a veterinarian and a pet owner.
But Woltz is also known in the community for her volunteering and mentorship.
The veterinarian was one of the founders of GEM (Guide, Encourage and Mentor), a group that connects mentors with teen girls at Aiken High School. Woltz has also given back to the Aiken community by serving on several boards – currently the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and Hopelands Gardens.
Woltz's path to becoming an Aikenite started in her hometown of Bethesda, Maryland.
"Bethesda, Maryland, is a suburb of D.C.," Woltz said during a quiet, muggy afternoon at Hopelands Gardens. "It's crazy. It's expensive. There are millions of people, and they're crabby."
Growing up, Woltz didn't know that she would be a veterinarian someday. However, she liked science and medicine. She said she was a "Miss Goody Two-Shoes," someone who followed the rules and wanted to be good at whatever she did.
Her mother and father, who have both passed away, were wonderful role models, Woltz said.
"They were involved in our lives. They helped us, they disciplined us, they suggested things, they were just fabulous," Woltz said.
When it was time for Woltz to start her career, she chose education – one of the few fields in which women typically held jobs at the time, Woltz said. She was also a computer programmer and a technical writer.
Eventually, Woltz felt dissatisfied with her job and her life in Bethesda.
"My husband and I had a heart-to-heart talk ... I said you know, I want to become a veterinarian," Woltz said. "And bless his heart, he said, 'Let's do it.'"
The couple, now married for 47 years, moved to the South, where Woltz dove into her studies at the University of Georgia. She said Southern people are friendly and hospitable, and the weather is perfect for her. In her free time, she enjoys gardening and going to the beach.
Woltz said she was a late bloomer to veterinary medicine, graduating from vet school at age 35. The process of becoming a vet wasn't easy.
"It took me three times to get into vet school," Woltz said. "It's a difficult thing. But I kept persevering, and I've had a fabulous career. So when you fail, you learn from it. And, heaven knows, everybody fails."
In 1987, Woltz bought Veterinary Services of Aiken, where she has worked ever since. The clinic building used to be PoFolks Restaurant, Woltz said.
"I'm sort of an opinionated, strong person, so I wanted my own practice," Woltz said.
As a veterinarian, Woltz wears a lot of hats. Compared to medical doctors for humans, veterinarians aren't as specialized – they provide any care a pet needs. Veterinarians are also constantly teaching, Woltz said.
Woltz works with multiple generations of families as a veterinarian. She said the job is compassionate and loving, and she loves helping sick pets become well again.
"There's great joy, and great sadness, and it's kind of a rollercoaster," Woltz said. "So the emotions and the involvement you have with the family and the community ... is huge. It's fun. It's fun, it's a challenge. You meet great people – and of course crabby and mean people, but dwell on the positive. It's just plain fun."
Working primarily with cats and dogs, Woltz has more than 30 years of often colorful stories from her practice.
A family once brought in a bloodhound, complaining that the dog jingled as he walked. Turns out, the canine had swallowed a couple of Chinese medicine balls – which were successfully removed, Woltz said.
Outside of her veterinary practice, Woltz is a passionate volunteer who endeavors to give back to the Aiken community.
Along with Linda Strojan, who was a guidance counselor at Aiken High at the time, Woltz started the GEM program about 10 years ago. Woltz retired from GEM two years ago, but the program is still active.
GEM connects teen girls in need of guidance with mentors, meeting once a month to help them develop a plan for the future and essential skills. The group has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to the girls in GEM.
Mentoring the students is a teaching process, Woltz said.
"Some of these girls don't know how to dress for an interview, put together a resume," Woltz said. "They don't know how to say 'no,' sometimes. We give them the encouragement. And we tell them our stories."
The girls in the program are sometimes from broken families, Woltz said. Many of them have after-school jobs, a burden Woltz didn't have to balance when she was growing up.
GEM has had volunteer mentors in a variety of professions, including hairstylists, educators, computer programmers and engineers.
Seeing the young women make positive decisions about their future is rewarding, Woltz said.
Many graduates of the program have gone on to attend USC Aiken, USC Salkehatchie, USC Beaufort, Aiken Technical College and culinary school, as well as the U.S. military.
Woltz believes helping others by joining a volunteer or philanthropic organization can help you become a better person.
"It's what you should do. You should help people. It's easy," Woltz said.
In her free time, Woltz enjoys reading, gardening, writing, exercising and staying in touch with her friends and family.
"Being a veterinarian is a wonderful job, and it really has made me very grateful. And I hope that I have been able to touch my patients and clients and show them kindness, and that's what we should do," Woltz said, "be nice."