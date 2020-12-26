Hollis Liebman: Man of many talents helps motivate others

Hollis Liebman knows a thing or two about doing a thing or two.
Liebman has worn a few different hats during his 45 years on Earth, from bodybuilder to personal trainer to writer. He has lived on both coasts and in big cities. And he's not done yet.
"To encapsulate me, I’m just a guy that followed his dreams and learned it’s OK to reinvent yourself," said Liebman.
Liebman was born in Brooklyn, but also moved to Long Island and New Jersey during his childhood. When he was in middle school, Liebman said that, like many school kids, he was bullied very badly.
"I was best friends with who turned out to be the most popular kid in school," said Liebman. "We had a falling out, and the next day I went on the bus and the whole bus was singing songs about my family."
Liebman described the experience as traumatic, but this experience helped move him into bodybuilding and fitness.
He said he noticed one of his other friends working out one day. Humorously, Liebman said he had never noticed the kid's muscles until he saw him wearing a tank top.
Soon after, Liebman said he fell in love with fitness because it was something he had control over and it is something he can do to better himself.
"It was never to get revenge on the bully, it was never to get girls," said Liebman. "It was, here’s something I can put energy into and better myself. I took to it quickly, and it very rapidly led to great development."
Liebman said he went to a bodybuilding show in support of a friend and thought to himself that he could perform just as well, if not better. He found success, becoming the 1995 National Physique Committee Teenage Heavyweight National Bodybuilding champion.
After the show, Liebman said he was starving because he had been dieting for three months in preparation. So, he went to Dunkin' Donuts and chowed down.
As the next year rolled around, Liebman started looking ahead toward the future and realized he didn't really want to go to the next level. Liebman said he looks back sometimes and he believes he would've been a good professional if he had kept going; but, he said he's content with the decision he made.
So, he moved to a different career and started writing some screenplays, as writing is a major passion of his. At the same time, he was also writing for three fitness magazines and got the opportunity to cover bodybuilding competitions like the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic and Mr. Olympia.
After a while, Liebman's screenplays never really gained much traction so he changed courses again and decided to move to Los Angeles.
While in LA, Liebman did personal training where he got the chance to work with lots of clients. He even worked with some famous folks, including Hugh Jackman.
With fitness, Liebman had several tips for people, especially with many making New Year's resolutions. One thing he emphasizes is that fitness goals are a marathon and not a sprint. It takes time to reach goals, he said.
He also spoke about the big part that motivation plays in people achieving their goals.
Liebman said a common example is an article of clothing that someone can't fit into. That person's motivation would come from wanting to wear that dress or shirt.
For example, as Liebman's writing career grew and he was getting ready for a fitness book premiere, he said he put his old weightlifting belt on a chair in his kitchen. He couldn't fit into it and he placed it where he saw it every time he sat down to eat.
This was his motivation, and he eventually was able to fit into it and look how he wanted for his premiere.
One easy suggestion he made was to not keep junk food in the house because then "if you’re going to have a cheat meal, you have to leave the house."
"I think a lot of people think they have to be in the gym for hours a day and starve, and you don’t," said Liebman. "I think, actually, most people actually do too much in the gym, those that go, and they eat too little. For results long term, I think people need to eat more healthy, clean meals and less in the gym."
In terms of food, Liebman said that almost anywhere someone goes out to eat, there is at least one healthy option that can be chosen.
But, Liebman said, "at the end of the day, it comes down to only pleasing one person: you. You have to have passion."
Around the end of 2017, Liebman decided to pack up and move again, this time to Aiken.
"I had had enough of Los Angeles," said Liebman. "I’m very happy I was there, but to me, and I don’t want to be disrespectful, it’s a town of smoke and mirrors. It’s ‘what can you do for me, can you advance me? You can’t? Next person.’"
Liebman's parents had moved to Aiken years earlier so he was somewhat familiar with the area. When he moved here, he decided to take a year to relax and give himself some time off.
As 2019 was approaching, Liebman said his mother came to him in a dream and asked what his plan was for the year after taking 2018 off. He said he had been thinking about becoming a physical therapist, but he eventually decided to pursue nursing school. After working with the outside of the body for 20-plus years, Liebman said he wanted to "get inside of the body."
His plan is to work in geriatrics. He was inspired to pursue this area after seeing the care that his parents received in their later years.
Speaking about Aiken, Liebman said that the city has been a rebirth for him.
"I like that, at 45, you can always reinvent yourself," said Liebman. "I found that out – not in Brooklyn, not in LA – but in Aiken."
He said he likes that there's communication in Aiken and that "people here seem to walk at a slower pace and breathe."
Through it all, Liebman has always loved writing. It allows him to tell the truth and unleash himself on the page.
"The best thing about writing is being able to put it all out there unfiltered," said Liebman.
He has had 15 fitness books published, as well as six children's books. He said he enjoys writing for children because it's such a departure from his other genre.
As strange as it may sound, Liebman said that he is a huge fan of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. Liebman said the reasoning is that Tupac was the self-proclaimed rose that grew from the concrete and had a tremendous work ethic.
"Here’s a guy who was homeless at some point in his life," said Liebman. "I’ve had every advantage, perhaps, over this gentleman. So, if he can make it, or at least go after his dreams, I have to try."
Overall, Liebman said he's content with where he is now and is glad that he's been able to have all of the experiences he's had. He's excited to continue the next chapter of his life in Aiken and continue working through nursing school.
"If I’m imparting anything, it’s follow your dreams and be malleable," said Liebman. "Sometimes, things can change. It’s not set in stone. At 19, I thought it was. We can grow, we can mature."