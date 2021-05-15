Goshen Farm aims to be revival barn, event center

Michelle Curles is a big believer in the power of God and prayer.
Curles and her husband, Jeremy, are the owners of Goshen Farm, a property located at 395 Woodward Drive in Aiken. The premises are advertised as being for weddings or other events, but Curles wants it to be much more than that.
In 2016, the Curles' were living on Two Notch Road and had just finished renovating their house. One day, Jeremy found the land where Goshen Farm is located and was told the man who owned it was looking to sell.
The property came with a house and 40 acres. Curles said her husband told her she would love the property and the house, as Curles is a self-admitted lover of old houses.
"I was like we just got our house done," Curles said. "(Jeremy) said, ‘I really want you to be praying about it because I feel like God is drawing me here and God has given me something.'"
After visiting the location, Curles said she and the couple's three daughters all loved it and the family decided to purchase the property. After the purchase, Curles said, "God had laid on our hearts for us to build a chapel in a barn," and that's exactly what they did.
"We just really felt led to go ahead and just do the barn right now," Curles said. "And I used to (walk) the property and I just prayed over that property, prayed and prayed."
Curles said that when the barn was starting to be built, they had a plan for it to be an event center, particularly for weddings. However, that wasn't the only reason for the project.
"I (was) praying and I heard the Lord say this will be a revival barn," Curles said. "So, I told my husband, both of us crying, we just knew that God had ordained for us to be out there."
Curles said God brought her attention to a specific Bible verse: Genesis 45:10. The verse reads, "and thou shalt dwell in the land of Goshen, and thou shalt be near unto me, thou, and thy children, and thy children's children, and thy flocks, and thy herds, and all that thou hast."
"When (God) gave me that verse, that’s the verse I knew he was telling me yes, this is where you’re to be and this is what you’re to do," Curles said. "The vision is getting bigger and bigger because we are going to put a church out there. We got some more property so now we have 90 acres."
While the barn isn't completely done yet, it has been completed enough that some events have been held there. There have been three religious events that have all gone well, according to Curles.
The barn has also hosted its first wedding; Curles' mother-in-law got married in a small ceremony. Curles said the first bigger wedding at the venue has been planned for June 19, giving them enough time to finish up the kitchen area.
For more information about Goshen Farm or to book an event, visit goshenfarmaiken.com.