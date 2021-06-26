Garden clubs join forces to enhance Hopelands Gardens

One of Aiken County's most popular tourist and relaxation spots is on track to continue receiving intense attention, courtesy of the Aiken Garden Club Council.

Council members were out in force June 19 at the Aiken County Historical Museum in support of a fundraising effort – laughingly described by one booster as "an indoor yard sale" – to help strengthen and add fauna and related features at the Dollhouse, a major facet of Hopelands Gardens.

Donations of time, talent and items for sale were from Green Gardeners, Country Gardeners, Sunshine Gardeners, Suburban Gardeners and Garden Makers, all of which comprise the council.

"It went great," in the words of Kathy New, who helped put the event together and whose roles include service as director of the Garden Clubs of South Carolina West Lowcountry District (reaching from North Augusta to Hilton Head), secretary of both the Aiken Garden Club Council and the Garden Makers Garden Club.

Restoration is underway and expansion of garden features around the Dollhouse is the idea, said Peggy Thome, co-chairman of the four-hour "treasure hunt," which offered artwork, kitchenware, sporting goods, books and a variety of potted plants, among other items, with plenty of antiques in the mix.

Pam Kolb, the council's president (and the other event co-chairman), wrote, "Last year we hired Susan Kleinbub to design the garden area and Cold Creek to furnish and install the plants according to Susan's design. Despite using funds from the last three Aiken Garden Shows, we were unable to complete the design in the patio area. We had hoped to do that with funds from this year's Aiken Garden Show, but that was not possible as the Show was canceled due to uncertainty about COVID-19."

The ongoing project has involved "a lot" of money, in the assessment of multiple observers who preferred not to name a specific sum. One focal point is a patio area with camellias nearby, with a goal of having more plants and possibly additional seating.

The acreage, as a public garden, dates back to 1971, and has been intensely cultivated for well over a century, when Charles Oliver and Hope Goddard Iselin bought the parcel for their winter home, in 1897.

The Dollhouse, as noticed by Aiken Standard columnist Tom Mack, was "ordered by the Iselins from a Sears and Roebuck catalog early in the 20th century and used as a schoolhouse/playhouse by their children and their friends."