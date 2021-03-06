Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch celebrating golden anniversary in Aiken

Hopelands Gardens, the former site of a massive Aiken estate, has received intense attention from dozens of local leaders over the past 50 years, and one corps of local residents — The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch — is still in action in its golden-anniversary year, despite the tumultuous nature of the past 12 months.
The Friends of Hopelands organization, proceeding amid the pandemic, "honors the beauty, historical significance and importance of the 24-acre public gardens located behind wrought iron fences and brick serpentine walls on Whiskey Road," as described in promotional material.
Anna Dangerfield, the group's current president, joined several of her predecessors in sharing some thoughts about progress and priorities on the Whiskey Road parcel, across from Mead Avenue and representing the property that Hope Goddard Iselin (1868-1970) left for peaceful public enjoyment.
Prominent features over the decades have included the Doll House (the Aiken Garden Club Council's base of operations), the Carriage Museum, and the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage, all of which have been fostered by Dangerfield and her workmates. Rye Patch's stables and the nearby bird and butterfly garden have also been beneficiaries.
Concerns currently on the radar, along with the traditional ones involved in maintaining old buildings, are in such areas as erosion, garden enhancement and improving a walkway that runs in front of the performing arts stage.
This year, with COVID-19 precautions in place, plans are for the group's annual meeting to be held via computer, with access at www.hopelandsgardens.com.
Other plans on the near horizon include an art show to be held at Aiken Center for the Arts, with a variety of media in use, March 25 through April 30.
Celebration in the Gardens, a cooperative effort between Dangerfield's group and the municipal government, is set for May 1, with fun for children, "featuring storytellers, nature tables, painted rocks and more," the president noted. A Sept. 26 celebration is also planned, "to honor supporters, past and present."
Dangerfield noted that the group, measured in 2021 dollars, has donated about $1.7 million for improvement and maintenance of the properties. The gardens were the focal point from the outset, and "Rye Patch" was added to the name in 1981, when the house and surrounding land were donated to the city.
Recalling the scene in the early 1970s, Dangerfield wrote, "The property was transferred without a lot of restrictions. A study made of the house determined that it would be cost-prohibitive to repair it to a usable condition. The deed therefore stipulated that the house be demolished. This decision was shared by Aiken officials."
The report also noted, "Proceeds from the sale of materials from the demolished house were put into the development of the gardens. Contractors from Augusta, Columbia and Charleston were invited to bid on the demolition of the house. The specifications for demolition were fairly stiff requiring no damage be done to the grounds."
The first president of The Friends of Hopelands was James D. McNair, in 1971, and his successors, in order, were Samuel A. Cothran, Joan B. Tower, William Thurlow, Lorraine C. McNair, Ashley J. Little, Thomas F. Maurice, John McClanathan, Alan M. Tewkesbury, Elizabeth T. Newburn, Jack Wetzel, Dr. Guy Heyl, Marshall Cain, Wilkins Byrd, Dr. Joseph D. Spencer, Ruthanne McNair Lucius, John E. Korhonen, David M. Tavernier, Bill Reynolds, Rich Waugh, Dr. Charlotte C. Wiedenman and Anna Dangerfield.
Newburn offered some thoughts on her time at the helm. She wrote, "Implementing the offer of a sizable matching grant campaign from the Iselin Foundation to establish an endowment for The Friends was a successful and gratifying challenge. Normally, The Friends are fairly low-key in their fundraising, but because of the Hopelands Challenge, we were more aggressive, which we believed reflected the character of Hope Goddard Iselin, who was remembered as underneath her delicate and authentic gentility, was a backbone of steel and a very competitive spirit!"
She also recalled leading an effort with the family of the late Dorothy Knox Goodyear Rogers (the final owner of Rye Patch), to provide a top-quality reproduction of a portrait of Mrs. Rogers – a portrait that once hung in Rye Patch.
The reproduction, she wrote, "was produced here in Aiken and unveiled at a special Rye Patch reception attended by Mrs. Rogers’ Goodyear family and some of Mrs. Rogers’ staff’s family. Mrs. Rogers’ granddaughters in attendance shared family memories of life in Rye Patch and ended their delightful stories with 'Welcome Home, Nonnie.' It was a celebratory reunion of the people who lived at Rye Patch and those who managed the estate."
Lucius, who guided the group 10 years ago, may be as closely linked to the group as any of her compatriots, as her dad was the first president, and her mother was the fifth. Lucius, looking back at her dad and several like-minded neighbors, recalled, "That was very forward-looking of these men to preserve something that is fast disappearing ... a location – the gardens, and then having the addition of Rye Patch. They were able to preserve buildings and show people a way of life."
She added, "All these books have been written about the Winter Colony, and you can read about it and see pictures of it, but to actually be able to walk on the grounds of one and really understand it a little better, I think it was a wonderful thing that they did, to go ahead and encourage the city to take that leap of faith, because there were people saying, 'We don't have the money to do that. We can't take that on.'"
That kind of thinking, Lucius said, helped lead to the establishment of The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, with a goal of helping the local government raise money to move the project ahead.
Cain recalled that the entire concept of converting the massive home site to a park almost did not make the leap into reality, and won the Aiken City Council's endorsement by a slim margin – 4-3, he suggested.
Cain noted that his tenure as president included consideration of building a band shell on the stage, but that idea went by the wayside once it was determined that the structure would need to be about two stories tall – a bit too much for the location. Instead, the stage area was improved by putting in a pair of modern dressing rooms and modern bathrooms, along with new brickwork in front of the stage area.
Addition and improvement of walkways was another topic addressed during Cain's tenure, and another significant step was one of precaution, as the group established an endowment, to help keep Hopelands Gardens in good shape in the event of a rough year when the traditional level of municipal support did not materialize.
Rich Waugh recalled facing a variety of concerns when he joined the board and compared notes with members David Tavernier and Bill Reynolds. High priorities included such concerns as the stables' rough condition and Rye Patch's need for painting and a new roof.
The group decided to hire a historical architect to survey the property's various components, and work began, with The Friends organization helping plan the steps and foot the bill.
"We don't own it," Waugh said, referring to the property. "We are consultants, and we work closely with the city to make sure that it's kept in the best condition possible, and to make improvements ... but we always go back to the city, and then they indicate what they think needs to be done, and then we sort of negotiate who's going to do the work. It's a big piece of property."
Waugh expressed appreciation for the efforts led by Aaron Campbell, the municipal government's grounds supervisor and horticulturist.
Dangerfield, looking at the past few months, noted that The Friends "helped secure the funds to install a new brick walkway in Hopelands Gardens this year," and plans are for the walkway to run in front of the arts stage. The Hope Goddard Iselin Foundation paved the way – financially.
The Friends organization has had "numerous requests to publish a book about Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch," Dangerfield wrote. "Among our current trustees are a retired English professor who has published numerous books, historians, writers and editors. The time is right to capture the history and stories ... now scattered in minutes, notes, letters, articles and photographs."
Plans are for the book to be released at the group's 2022 annual meeting, with sales proceeds to support development of Hopelands and Rye Patch properties, she added.
"We will also seek inclusion in the libraries of the schools of Aiken County, the libraries at the University of South Carolina and in various outlets in South Carolina and beyond."
Newburn, assessing her role as one of the group's longtime leaders, wrote, "As liaison of the Hope Goddard Iselin Foundation and The Friends, I have apprised the trustee of the activities and needs of the Hopelands Gardens property which enabled The Friends to receive guidance and financial support over the years. My passion for Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch stems from the fact that, within our city limits, we have these 24 acres that all ages in our community can enjoy."