Frank Roberson: Longtime educator sees the positive in all situations

Frank Roberson, growing up with 10 siblings, already knew plenty about communication by the time he set off to school, in the early 1960s, and from the late 1970s through the past couple of years, he put those skills into action, as one of Aiken County's most prominent educators.

He held a variety of posts in the county's school system and also stretched his professional legs on three occasions, serving as the school superintendent for Edgefield County, Marlboro County and Augusta-Richmond County – ample opportunities to call on his doctorate, from the University of South Carolina, in educational leadership.

His most recent role, from which he retired in May 2019, was as executive director of Horse Creek Academy, in Aiken.

The best part of the teaching experience, he said, is "the interaction with the students – watching them discover knowledge and respond with enthusiasm."

Roberson's routine was rocked in February 2011, when he was serving as superintendent of the Augusta-Richmond County school system. He began experiencing severe headaches and fatigue and was struck down by an arteriovenous malformation, described in a Mayo Clinic summary as "a tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins, which disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation."

Recalling the tumultuous time, Roberson said, "I owe so much to my faith and my family, because the doctors had given me less than a 2% chance to live."

He received what he described as "A-plus-plus-plus" care by way of Medical College of Georgia and University Hospital, with "the finest doctors in the world" on duty to help assess, treat and overcome the challenge.

"I returned to work on a very, very abbreviated schedule, and kind of worked my way back up to full time, and my doctors OK'd me to graduate to a full-time work schedule, after monitoring my progress."

Roberson noted that his workplace and house were both reasonably well-suited for the adjustment that followed his medical calamity. He had been prompted several years earlier to add a bedroom and bathroom downstairs – a perfect arrangement to help Roberson face the challenge to come.

Roberson stepped down from his Georgia role, en route to his post at Horse Creek Academy, a charter school.

These days, he and his wife, Ward native Doris Jay Roberson, are racking up less mileage, as both are retired. They live on Herndon Dairy Road in a house that they built themselves in the late 1980s, with help from the late Josh Robinson, on ancestral acreage bought by Barry Roberson, one of the longtime educator's great-grandfathers.

The lady of the house, a former bank teller, is a full-time grandmother who "currently doubles as the caretaker and early-childhood teacher for the granddaughters," as her husband wrote.

The longtime teacher and retirement are not a perfect match. "I'm bored stiff," he said, confirming that he would welcome a chance to serve in an educational role, preferably at the collegiate level.

Particularly interesting to the longtime educator are educational leadership and team dynamics – "coming together with a team to develop a mission statement and then implementing a process to accomplish the mission."

That type of pursuit, he said, was hugely satisfying in his years in education. Probably on the other end of the professional spectrum, in terms of satisfaction, is "not having enough minutes in the day to feel satisfied with an accomplishment at the end of the day."

He also offered a thought on a high point in administrative work. "Process is probably a very, very important framework, as you go after any task ... and walking along with individuals, collectively, is very satisfying at the end of the goal."

Roberson's educational journey, in terms of classrooms, started at Jefferson School (which ran from elementary through high school at the time and is now known as Jefferson Elementary), in Warrenville. He eventually shifted gears to what was then known as Langley-Bath-Clearwater High School.

His home base as a child was the Storm Branch community, in the Clearwater area, and that was the source of some guidance that led him to an education-focused career. Rubenia and Oscar L. Kemp provided plenty of that motivation.

"They encouraged me a lot, as a young boy. They were the known educators in the area, along with the late Dr. Nathaniel Irvin," he said, recalling a longtime pastor of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church, which has had Roberson as a member for decades.

"I was a gospel musician while in college," Roberson said, confirming that his piano skills helped acquaint him with churches on both sides of the Savannah River. "I played for a couple of churches in the Clarks Hill area, in addition to Old Storm Branch."

Roberson got on board as a teacher for the first time at Ridge Spring Middle School, where history was his focal point. "Technically, it was called social studies. I was hired as an ... eighth-grade social studies teacher."

He taught for a while, calling on his fresh experience as a student at Paine College, and the next step was taking graduate courses at the University of South Carolina, in educational leadership.

"I was encouraged by a couple of seasoned educators to go into administration," he said, recalling conversations with the late Joe Frank Anderson (his principal in Ridge Spring) and the late Nancy Smith (Aiken County's associate superintendent for instruction).

The list of "heavy encouragers" also included the late J.O. Brown (Roberson's immediate predecessor as principal at A.L. Corbett Middle, in Wagener) and the late Joseph Brooks, one of Aiken County's school superintendents.

Another major factor was Bill Gallman, another administrator in Aiken County's system. "I went to work for him at New Ellenton Middle School. He was the area superintendent," Roberson said.

Gallman, who is retired, recalled recruiting Roberson for the New Ellenton job and pointed out that the new principal's introductory weeks included some high excitement. A tornado struck the campus during the first few days of the school year.

"It blew the roof off," Gallman said. "It wasn't terrible damage, but it really changed everything. He had to make some adjustments just as school was starting ... He was new to the school and new to the people. It gave me a vision of his ability to refocus and pull together some things. He rescheduled and ... just did a remarkable job at that. That set a tone for our relationship."

Roberson also mentioned a couple of other particularly influential people from decades ago, starting with "Dorothy Stewart Roberson, my mother who believed that I could do anything through God if I put my mind to it."

Regarding his mom, he also wrote, "When I told that I wanted to go to college, she asked my aunt to take us to register me. In the registrar’s office, she turned her back to those in the office and pulled from her personal place the funds she had earned from cleaning houses in the economically advantaged community to pay toward the enrollment cost."

Roberson also noted, "Fannie Lamback Stewart transported me to Paine College everyday until we were able to secure a family vehicle."

Gallman repeatedly used the words "talented" and "smart" in describing Roberson, and added he is "the kind of person who did not really feel any limits. If he thought that there was something out there ... worth doing, he was going to give it a shot. He wasn't afraid of failure, and I think that was one of the keys to his many successes."

The Rev. George Brightharp, known to some as the owner of G.L. Brightharp and Sons Mortuary, showed up as well in Roberson's list of first-class motivators. Brightharp was one of Roberson's professors at Paine College. "He really illuminated my interest in the teaching of history, the way he brought the subject alive," Roberson recalled.

Brightharp, in turn, described Roberson as having had "a work ethic that was absolutely unbelievable," and pointed out that Roberson, while in college, taught himself to play piano. Lunch money was short, so Roberson spent the break time focusing on learning the keyboard.

"He just never allowed himself to deal with any negativity," Brightharp added. "If you told him that he couldn't do something, that was just like saying, 'Sic 'em,' and that's just the way he was. He came from a very humble background, but he took what he had and God made it what he desired it to become, and that was to be a humanitarian for mankind."