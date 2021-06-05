For SRS Women in Nuclear, professional development, education, diversity are big wins

For years, a nuclear-driven organization has supported women and men of all trades and backgrounds at and around the Savannah River Site.
Savannah River Site Women in Nuclear, formed in 2015, is an inclusive and award-winning chapter of the larger U.S. Women in Nuclear Southeastern body. The local affiliate was established to facilitate professional development, offer networking opportunities and educate communities surrounding the Department of Energy’s 310-square-mile nuclear reservation.
It also works to engage college students, bolster the local workforce pipeline and promote diversity; members have been spotted at the Future City Competition at USC Aiken, at the DIG STEM Festival in Williston, at a science fair in Barnwell and a career day in Augusta.
“We have professional development and public outreach and community involvement, which is our flagship,” said Shanteka Glover, a founding member and current president.
SRS-WIN, as the organization is often referred to, comprises more than 500 members. Membership is free – and is open to both women and men.
“We have so many different facets of people, whether it’s from” Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Savannah River Remediation, the Energy Department, Centerra, “whatever the case may be,” Glover said. “Anyone that works at the site can join, including retirees.”
Glover expects SRS-WIN to continue growing; it did in 2020, despite the crushing weight of the pandemic.
P.K. Hightower, a member of the SRS-WIN Steering Committee, described the chapter as “an organization of women who have a common interest.”
“The leadership is very committed, and I think that’s what makes it such a great chapter,” Hightower said. “They have set the groundwork for making a difference in the community.”
“If you can give back and you can help someone,” she added, “I think it’s a wonderful thing.”
U.S. Women in Nuclear was established in 1999, and is now billed as the “premier network of nearly 8,500 women and men who work in nuclear- and radiation-related fields around the country.” More than 65 chapters exist.
For more information about Savannah River Site Women in Nuclear, visit srs-win.org. The organization can also be reached by email, srs-win@srs.gov.