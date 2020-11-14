First Tee of Aiken uses golf to teach life lessons

The First Tee of Aiken is all about teaching kids life lessons through the game of golf.
"Golf is sort of the hook; it’s what gets the kids here, and then we like to say they kind of learn how to be a good person along the way," said Heidi Hoffman, the chapter's director.
The First Tee of Aiken is one of six chapters in the state of South Carolina, and Hoffman said there's around 150 chapters internationally. The local group is located at Houndslake Country Club, 901 Houndslake Drive.
First Tee has established nine core values it aims to introduce to kids. These values are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgement.
Kristy Wright, the chapter's director of programming, said she thinks it's meaningful that the program teaches children values they may not learn much about at home.
"I’ve told Heidi before that a lot of children today don’t get the core values and life skills that we teach just in everyday life," Wright said. "So, to be able to put a sport together with that, to me, is unbelievable."
First Tee offers programs for participants age 5 to 18 years old in a progressive way. Everybody comes in at the same level and can move through the program at different speeds.
First Tee offers four eight-week sessions during the calendar year, as well as day-time summer camps.
In terms of cost, Hoffman said, "We don't turn anyone away for an inability to pay."
"About 30% to 40% of our total participants are on program scholarships, which means they don’t pay anything," Hoffman said. "The cost for an eight-week session is $60, and we have a one-time annual membership fee of $25 fee, which allows them to come out and play and practice outside of their scheduled class-time."
The summer camps are $150 for the entire week.
Hoffman said that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted First Tee, but they're fortunate that golf is an outdoor and socially distanced sport. She said the First Tee's spring session was transitioned into a virtual program, but the summer and fall sessions and summer camps went on as planned.
The main difference is that class sizes are about half of the usual 20 to 25 participants.
Tony Allman, First Tee's board chair, spoke about the organization's partnership with USC Aiken.
About six years ago, USCA Vice Chancellor Deidre Martin approached the organization with the idea of having a First Tee facility on the university's property "that would serve as their practice facility for their men’s golf team and then hopefully in the future a women’s golf team, and it would be our home," Allman said.
The “More Than a Game” project is planned to include a nine-hole course and a building on 62 acres.
He said the idea was a "no-brainer," and the process was started of making sure it was something both sides could afford and cost-justify.
"We just recently have gotten over a number where we can actually start breaking ground," Allman said. "We hope to break ground in late November, early December."
Allman said the partnership will give First Tee an opportunity to do more programming and have a wider reach in Aiken County, as the new facility and course will "geographically locate us better so we’re really between the two main population centers, being Aiken and North Augusta."
"I like to say that we’re building our future citizens better one at a time," Allman said. "It’s about having more good citizens in Aiken County, and we can help do that with our programming."
Chapter director, Hoffman said, "For us, seeing the impact that it has on kids, it’s just an amazing program to be a part of."