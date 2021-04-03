First Tee of Aiken aims to get girls involved in golf

While golf may historically be a male-dominated sport, the past few decades have seen more and more women become involved in the game.

The First Tee of Aiken's mission has always been to provide golf opportunities to those who have historically been excluded, said Heidi Hoffman, the executive director of the local chapter.

"So, that certainly would include females," Hoffman said.

Each year, Hoffman said, First Tee locations across the country try to promote women in golf.

"As a focus, we’ve tried to provide specific girls events, whether that’s an all-girls social event, girls-only golf camps, girls golf classes, reaching out to local organizations that serve females like Girl Scouts, Girls on the Run types of programs (that) we’ll try to partner with to at least provide some exposure to the game of golf," Hoffman said.

Hoffman also expressed excitement for the return of the Augusta National Women's Amateur. The inaugural event was held in 2019, with Jennifer Kupcho, the world's top-ranked amateur at the time, earning the win on the home course of the Masters Tournament. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event is described by Augusta National as being established "to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game by creating a new, exciting and rewarding pathway for these players to fulfill their dreams."

"It provides female participants an opportunity to see the best of the best when it comes to female golfers," Hoffman said.

Lindsey Greene, a participant at First Tee of Aiken, said she doesn't really feel any different being a girl on the course.

"I feel like it's gotten a lot better and there’s a lot of new players, women starting to play," Greene said. "It’s getting better in that way."

In terms of upcoming events at First Tee of Aiken, Hoffman said the spring session classes will start the week of April 13. It will be a full eight-week session program for participants ages 5-18. The summer sessions and camps will start in mid-June.

For more information about the First Tee of Aiken, visit firstteeaiken.org.

Hoffman also spoke about the positive aspects of golf that go beyond the game itself.

"Inherently, the game of golf includes things like respect, honesty and sportsmanship, and those tie into the nine core values that our program teaches," Hoffman said. "But there’s also business components involved, the social aspect. Certainly, it's good for us to be outside and active. The bottom line is, it’s a sport you can play your whole life. It's something that you can do as you get older and through retirement."