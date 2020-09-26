Eddie Buck: Aiken's unforgettable coaching patriarch

It could happen anywhere in town.

Inside any store or supermarket, on a ball field or sitting courtside, at an office or a restaurant – Eddie Buck will find someone who played football for him decades earlier, sometimes with a son or grandson tagging along they'll tell, 'This was my coach.'"

Buck coached generations of local athletes during his decades on the sidelines at Aiken and South Aiken high schools, and they've not forgotten him. They'll stop him in public, or walk up to him in his familiar spots at South Aiken football and basketball games, and the reminiscing begins.

He loves those frequent opportunities to share memories, and that love is reciprocated – Buck can remember times he's been rushed out of a doctor's office because story time was bleeding into another patient's appointment.

"When you coach football on both sides of town, the north side and the south side, you just think about how many athletes have come through me," he said. "I've got lawyers. I've got doctors. I've got teachers. I've got businessmen. No matter where I go, as many years as I've been here, there's somebody that I've either coached them, or taught them how to drive, or something like that. It's just a good feeling. They don't forget you. They don't forget you."

Buck has been on the sidelines for every single Aiken vs. South Aiken football game since the rivalry started in 1981, first as the Hornets' head coach through 1986 and then as a T-Breds assistant for many more years afterward. He's stuck around following his retirement because he simply can't get coaching out of his system. It's in his blood, the hook that keeps bringing him back, and at South Aiken they're more than happy he's still involved.

"Coach (Chris) Hamilton, Coach (Jeremy) West, all the guys that have been there have always took care of me," he said. "If they need some help, I can help them. Sometimes I can break down a film or chart something for them, or just be there to listen to them or maybe make a suggestion or something like that. ... Maybe it's just a respect thing, but they treat me right. I still love smelling the grass. I still love the cool mornings."

Buck remembers the earliest days of the rivalry, before South Aiken had its own field and had to share Hagood Stadium with its neighbor on the north side. He recalls rival coaches working on the same field together during the week and forging longtime friendships in the process.

The best of Eddie Buck • Favorite movie: Anything with John Wayne. "I'm a John Wayne man. It don't make no differen…

To Buck, the city rivalry is just as intense now as it's always been, and he'd know better than anyone else. He was Aiken's head coach when the schedule was tweaked to make room for brand-new South Aiken in 1981 – rather than waiting to start the series the following year – and just a few years later he was on the opposite sideline with the T-Breds.

Buck came from Bradley County in his native Tennessee to become Aiken High's head football coach in 1975 despite the warnings that his new school was the "graveyard of coaches." He had observed the Hornets from just across the Savannah River while coaching at the Academy of Richmond County and knew there was potential – even if that was an unpopular belief at the time.

Buck, who at 6-foot-6 had earned grants to play both college basketball (at Cumberland Junior College) and football (at Austin Peay State University), was up for the challenge.

"I wouldn't have been able to go to college if it hadn't been for athletics," he said in an introductory interview that ran in the April 4, 1975, issue of the Aiken Standard. "I never had a desire to do anything else. From the very time that I got into school, to the time I got out, I wanted to be a coach. I enjoy working with people. I enjoy working with young men, and I love the game of football."

By year three the Hornets were region champions, and the following year they went undefeated in the regular season and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the state – that 1978 squad is one he and many others still believe should've won a state championship. In 1980, they were celebrating another league title.

It was a far cry from where the Hornets were when he was hired. Just two years earlier they had been beaten 63-0 by North Augusta, a team quarterbacked by future legendary Silver Bluff coach Al Lown.

"I was told right off the bat, right quick, that better not happen again," Buck said with a laugh.

In 1978, he and the Hornets ended the jinx against their fiercest rival, ending a five-year losing streak to the Yellow Jackets. He remembers the way the town shut down on Friday nights and put its full support behind the players, and he remembers how the big games got even bigger and bigger.

"Back in those days, it was 10 deep (along the fence). You had to sell tickets in advance to even get in," he said. "It was on the radio. It was just unbelievable high school football back in those days."

There were games like a classic clash against powerhouse Greenwood back in 1978, when the Hornets spoiled what was supposed to be coaching legend J.W. "Pinky" Babb's 300th career victory. Aiken came from behind late to steal one, 21-17, and Babb had a feeling they'd meet again when he congratulated Buck in the handshake line.

"Well, we met them again in the second or third round of the playoffs and, of course, he beat me," Buck said. "That was one of the biggest games. We played them at Greenwood, and I've never seen so many fans in my life. It was really like a college game. You couldn't get in – it was sold out. That just makes it all worthwhile."

The 1980 team put the "1" in Joe Turbeville's 13-1 record for Irmo's state champions, racing out to a 27-7 halftime lead in a 27-14 win thanks to 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Clint Hawkins. That was another night Buck said there couldn't possibly have been a way to squeeze even one more fan into Hagood Stadium.

Those are just some of the endless supply of stories Buck has from his coaching days. He'll allow that maybe they made a mistake or two along the way, but he's still proud of how his teams always did the best they could – and did it the right way.

"I was tough on them at times back when I was younger (he was 32 when he took the Aiken job); but at the end of the day, they'd know I had their back," he said. "I care for the players so much, and I love the game of football.

"I wish I knew what I know now back then," he continued. "I was so young as a head coach. The losses and mistakes, of course, could fall on my shoulders. But I had the greatest coaching staff. The biggest thing was I had great players."

Two of his greatest players felt Buck's impact in a different way. Future Shrine Bowl selections Jim Hanna and William Perry, stalwarts in the trenches for some of the Hornets' finest teams, had gone by Jimmy and Anthony, respectively, before Buck suggested a change – "I just said it sounded more like a football player to me," he said.

Of course, football has changed over the last few decades. The players have changed, the rules have changed – the game, in general, has changed. Buck watches now as teams line up in the shotgun with five wide receivers, and it couldn't look any more different than the nose-to-nose football he coached with two tight ends and a big fullback to grind it out in the run game.

How the offense moves the football isn't the only type of driving Buck has seen change – teenagers also tested his nerves for decades during his time as a driver's education instructor.

He remembers the old days of teaching how to drive both a manual and automatic transmission, back before there was a brake or kill switch on the passenger side to rein in an unruly driver.

"I drive better on the passenger side with one hand than I'd ever drive with two hands," he joked.

He and current Silver Bluff athletic director Keith Radford, an assistant to Buck at Aiken High, led a summer school program for years and in several cases taught football players from other schools they'd be facing in the fall.

It was yet another way he impacted local youth – and may have saved a life or two over the years. In some cases he was starting from scratch as he taught pupils who had never driven a car before. He remembers some drivers that were so bad, they'd have to start in a golf cart on the football field. There's likely no one in Aiken who's ridden shotgun for more jumped curbs than he has.

One student struck Buck as being a pretty good driver until it was time to learn how to get onto the interstate. An 18-wheeler passed them and suddenly she let go of the wheel, covered her eyes and started crying. Buck quickly took control of the wheel and got them back to the safety of a two-lane road, then called her parents – who told him they put her in the class because she had a fear of semi-trucks.

"They thought I could fix it, and we about got killed with me trying to fix it," he said, laughing again as he delivered the kicker. "By the way, I never fixed it. We never went back out there again."

Like coaching, teaching driving is something he just can't shake. He still thinks like an instructor while he's out on the roads, and sometimes he finds that a former student has forgotten his teaching.

"Let me tell you, and this is the honest truth. I have pulled up beside people, that I had in class, that saw me and would reach over to put on their seat belt," he said. "I have seen people slumped down in their seat – these are grown people, now – and they jumped up and put both hands on the wheel. To this day, to this day I see that. Every day. I remind people, 'You're riding with a driver's ed teacher.'"

Yes, the potential for a Buck encounter even extends into the roadways. And on the other end, surely, is a former player or student who's more than happy to share a memory or two.

"It's a good life," he said. "If I had to do it over again, I'd do it tomorrow."