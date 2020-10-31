Doug Leader: Longtime clerk makes sure elections go smoothly

Doug Leader knows a thing or two about being an election clerk, as he's been one for more than 30 years.

Leader has been Precinct 1's clerk during that timespan, and while voting methods have changed, his job has stayed mostly the same.

"To put it simply, it’s to make sure that everything is done by the book," Leader said. "Depending on the type of election or the expected turnout, I’ll have anywhere from four to six people working for me. It’s my responsibility to make sure that those people get here and stay here and do the job right. Basically, I monitor the operation and make sure that everything is going smoothly. I keep my workers happy and, most of all, keep the voters happy."

Leader was born in Brookfield, Illinois, in 1931, which is about 13 miles west of Chicago. He said Brookfield is famous for its zoo, which had the first panda that came to America.

Leader moved to Aiken in 1953 to work at the Savannah River Plant, where he worked for over 60 years. He said he retired a few times but it was a "phased retirement," as he still did some consulting for a bit.

Leader said that he started becoming interested in politics in the 1950s shortly after he married his wife, Elsie, who was a poll watcher. She is the one who nudged him to get involved with elections.

"She noticed that things weren’t going the way they should be in the election, and she said, 'Doug, you’ve got to get in there and help,'" Leader said. "So, I signed up, and I’ve been working in elections ever since."

Leader also said his job allowed him to take time off with pay to work in elections, which was helpful.

When Leader first started working in elections, the voting was done on paper ballots. He said that each voter would get a ballot with all of the politicians listed on it. They would scratch off the ones they didn't want to vote for and leave the ones that they did want to vote for.

At the end of the day, Leader and his crew would dump all the ballots onto a table and start counting.

"You could have volunteers come in to help count, but it was a big job," Leader said.

Leader emphasized how helpful the electronic voting machines have been and said the ones Aiken County uses now are very good.

"People worry about fraud, but there’s no way these machines would have any fraud," Leader said.

Tim McClendon is the senior pastor at St. John's United Methodist Church, where Leader is a member. McClendon spoke glowingly of Leader, describing him as genuine, warm and thoughtful.

"He's one of the smartest people that I've ever met," McClendon said.

"Doug has been in our choir for decades and decades, and he’s probably held about every position you can hold in the church," McClendon said. "He’s a troubleshooter; he figures things out. I don’t know if he would call himself a systems thinker, but that’s my impression of him. You give him a problem, and he’ll figure it out."

McClendon told a story to demonstrate Leader's problem solving. McClendon is a potter. When he moved to Aiken in 2014 to serve at the church, he needed a way to set up his studio and move his pottery wheel back and forth.

"He (Leader) came and brought Elsie and watched me throw clay and make some pots and things," McClendon said. "He just kind of looked at my situation. I don’t even remember him sketching anything. He went home and a few days later, he brought what he had carved out of wood from his mind. It worked perfectly for me to be able to move my wheel back and forth, and I’ve been using it ever since. When I say systems thinker, he visualizes things, he can see things, he looks at problems and situations. He's very observant, and he can synthesize the information and put it to use."

These qualities have served Leader well in his time serving as an election clerk. He said he enjoys the satisfaction that everything has been done right at his precinct.

"Most of my voters know me, and I make it my business to make sure that everybody has a good experience," Leader said.

Leader described his process on Election Day, and he has it down after so many years.

On Election Day, he sets up between 35 to 40 chairs so that no one has to stand for very long. His precinct's voting spot is in the auditorium at the Aiken Municipal Building located at 214 Park Ave. S.W., so there is plenty of room.

One of the first things he does when a voter arrives is to make sure that the person is at the correct voting location.

"I hate to see someone stand in line for an hour and then get to the front of the line and see that they should’ve voted in a different precinct," Leader said. "So, I have someone making sure everyone is in the right place."

On a busy day, Leader said he gives each voter a number and lets voters sit in the chairs until their number is called when it is their turn to vote.

"Other than that, voting is pretty simple," Leader said. "They come in, you look up their registration, and make sure they’re registered to vote. You give them a ballot, vote at the machine, give them a ticket and send them out. It’s a pretty straightforward process. When it’s done right, it works."

Leader said he has a good group of voters at his precinct. He said a large percentage of them are retired.

"They all pretty much understand what’s going on, and we have very few problems," Leader said.

Leader worked during the primaries earlier this year, and he said that not much changed despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The only difference is that we were wearing masks and keeping our distance and wiping things down," Leader said.

Leader said he's getting ready for Nov. 3. He'll arrive at the municipal building at 6:00 a.m. sharp to set everything up and make sure that he and his workers are ready to go at 7 a.m. when the polls open. Even though many residents have already voted through absentee voting, Leader said he's prepared for whoever comes to his precinct.

"I think there have been thousands of people who have voted already," Leader said. "So, those people are not going to be here. Anyone who comes here is going to have a good experience."

"He’s a jewel, he really is," McClendon said.