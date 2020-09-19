Diann Shaddox Foundation helps people with essential tremor nationwide

Diann Shaddox first noticed the tremors in one of her hands. It was suddenly shaking uncontrollably, and she didn't know why – or how to make it stop.
She realized something was seriously wrong when her hands began shaking so badly she couldn't write on a simple form at a post office. It took many doctor's visits and a lot of frustration before Shaddox was able to find someone that could diagnose what she was suffering from: a medical disorder called essential tremor.
"My legs go, my body goes, even my head, sometimes," Shaddox said.
Essential tremor is a neurological condition that causes a person's hands to shake rhythmically. Though handshaking is the most common symptom, some people, like Shaddox, experience internal tremors that affect all parts of their bodies – even their voice.
Despite the fact that millions suffer from essential tremor, little remains known about the disorder and public awareness is low, even among some medical professionals and law enforcement. It's part of why Shaddox created the Diann Shaddox Foundation for Essential Tremor, a national nonprofit that raises awareness, educates, and provides assistance to people suffering from the disorder.
"We represent 10 million people (with essential tremor) in this country," said Randy Miles, the foundation's executive director. "... The biggest reason we did what we've done is because children are affected by this. We have newborns in hospitals born with this ... and people think this is an old person disease. It's not."
About 3.5 million children are living with essential tremor. Shaddox was diagnosed about 40 years ago, but she's been living with essential tremor almost her entire life. She knows better than anyone how essential tremor can be debilitating to a person's quality of life.
"I put my necklace on this morning," Shaddox said. "You wouldn't believe how long that takes. Little things – the other day I was working and putting staplers in a stapler. It took me forever to do that. My hands wouldn't do it. And it makes me so mad, which just makes it worse."
Shaddox's personal understanding of the consequences of essential tremor is part of what drives the work of her foundation, which has been in operation for about six years. Shaddox, an author of five published books, created the foundation after receiving feedback from her first book.
The outpouring of response from the community and beyond was overwhelming.
"There's a lot of people here in Aiken who shake," Shaddox said. "... You feel alone. You feel like you're the only person in the world going through this. And then you start hearing everything everyone else is having, and it's good to know you're not alone."
The foundation has several ongoing programs, including a suicide awareness program and support for family assistance in Aiken and across the country.
Shaddox and Miles said these programs are crucial given how many people with essential tremor lose their jobs once the tremors worsen – and how common depression, anxiety, and bullying can be because of their disorder.
"Our big message is – yes, we're trying to raise money for research and to help families and all – but we also want people to know they're not alone," Shaddox said. "Even here in Aiken."
One of their biggest goals is to get insurance companies to recognize – as a disease rather than a disorder.
"Insurance companies don't even recognize it as a disease," Miles said. "They call it a disorder. When they look at it as a disorder, then you don't get the backing and the funding that you need to go in and do treatments, so we're trying to change a lot of that."
Part of the foundation's fundraising efforts for research involve several community events throughout the year. One of the most popular events in December is a dinner party called Christmas in the 1800s.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the foundation to cancel all their normal fundraising events. Instead, they rely on social media to support their programs and raise funding for essential tremor medical research.