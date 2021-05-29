Dean Sackett: Former Navy officer enjoys retirement

Aiken has a variety of globetrotting travelers with vast mileage to their credit, and Dean Sackett may represent the tip of the spear when it comes to the deepest places in the deep blue seas.
A native of Beatrice, Nebraska, he grew up more than 700 miles from the nearest salt water, and within walking distance of the Big Blue River, en route to a career that would include service as the first commanding officer of a nuclear attack submarine. The 1956 U.S. Naval Academy graduate became a rear admiral Jan. 21, 1987, and retired from active duty Jan. 1, 1991.
"He's been a good contributor to Aiken in a number of ways," in the words of Em Ligon, who shares with Sackett the role of being one of Aiken Symphony Guild's former presidents.
"He's a let's-get-it-done kind of guy," according to Lt. April Tiller, with the local Salvation Army. She said Sackett's approach in facing a question or problem is "not just about finding out facts to talk about the facts, but it's finding out facts to do something about it."
She described him as a "very, very active member of our advisory board."
Other neighbors may know Sackett, a Houndslake resident, as an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken or through his years with such organizations as the Rotary Club of Aiken, the United Way, Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness and the American Heart Association. He chose the phrase "fully involved" to describe his approach to life in Aiken.
He and his wife, Marilyn, have six children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. "I've never been busier in my life," he said, acknowledging that he has no problems in terms of finding productive ways to spend his time.
Navy veterans may recognize some signs of success in the awards and decorations Sackett accumulated over the course of more than three decades, with the most prominent include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal (twice) and Legion of Merit (also twice).
"A lot of Navy people come from the middle west," he said, when asked about his Nebraska roots. "I guess they like the sea and I knew I wanted to do it, in the middle of my high school years, and went off to the Naval Academy in 1952 and never looked back. It was a wonderful experience. Worked with great people."
His childhood included the experience of reading every book that his hometown library had to offer on the subject of submarines. A few years later, the academy provided an excellent springboard for life as a young officer on a ship. "If you're willing to work and go at it, you can quickly have a neat job – again, working with the finest people around."
He worked on destroyers and "sailed all over the place," and after getting a master's degree in engineering, taught for two years at Annapolis. Another highlight came in 1954, when he took top honors in a race from Newport, Rhode Island to Bermuda – "675 miles, as I recall, and if you miss Bermuda, you're in trouble," he said, noting that plenty of open Atlantic Ocean would lie ahead.
Submarines were next, "and that was a serious mission but incredibly rewarding work." Fast attack submarines were a "remarkably capable weapons platform," he said. "Properly operated, you can go anyplace in the world where the water's deep enough and not be detected."
Sackett stands 6-foot-2, which would have been a handicap in the early days of the U.S. submarine program, but modern-day submarines are built exactly to his height. "I was a good measure to see if the shipbuilders built them correctly, and there was one spot where I bumped my head," he recalled, with a laugh.
"At the beginning of World War II, we were really in heavy retreat. We saved our three aircraft carriers, but pretty much the rest of it was at the bottom of Pearl Harbor, and the submarines carried the battle to the Japanese for the first part of it. Amazing. That's another story."
The retired rear admiral also confirmed that he admires some of the late author Tom Clancy's best-known creations, particularly the 1984 novel "The Hunt for Red October," a story of a cat-and-mouse submarine pursuit between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, and the hit movie in 1990, of the same name, starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin.
Sackett met Clancy – a former insurance salesman – and got an autographed first-edition copy of the book. "He's an interesting guy, and he ... just had a nice style of writing – not great literature, but fun," Sackett said.
He also touched on the idea of his own legacy and linked it to a Bible verse – the encouragement to "do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God," as expressed in Micah 6:8, in the Old Testament.
"I think that's a reach, but I'd like to be remembered that way," he said. "It was my father's favorite passage, so that even helps."
Sackett's childhood included growing up with one brother and a nearby courthouse. The father of the house was a small-town attorney. "In fact, I'm the black sheep in the family. My father was an attorney. My grandfather was an attorney. My uncle – my father's brother – was, and we've got a son who's an attorney, so I got off the beaten path, but they still talk to me."
"Dean was always one to pat me on the back and say, 'Job well done,'" said Ligon, with the symphony guild," and I appreciate the fact that he and his wife, Marilyn, of course, were big supporters of the guild and when I became the fundraising chairperson for the guild, I could count on him attending whatever we planned."
She added, "He was a true supporter of music and the symphony orchestra, and ... he's also supportive of our children's music program, which brings ... fifth-graders to the Etherredge Center to hear the orchestra."
Sackett, looking back several decades, shared some thoughts on Navy life, including a memorable encounter with the legacy of English novelist and poet Thomas Hardy. "It was during Vietnam, and a warm bunk and three square meals a day was much more attractive than being shot at, so we had no trouble recruiting at all," he recalled.
Most of his crew members had a two-year college degree, and "we had ... one guy with a master's degree that was in English, and specialized in Thomas Hardy, and I'll be darned if we didn't go to Portland, England, which is Thomas Hardy country, and he was in seventh heaven. The opportunity to work with the kind of dedicated and inspired people like that was a humbling experience."
Sackett, in the midst of an interview while sitting on his back porch on a sunny Saturday morning, said he and his wife are glad to have made the jump, after a less-than-ideal visit in the nation's capital.
"We hadn't really planned on it, but on a cold, wintry day in D.C., which is gray and 'the dark ages,' we came down here and it looked like this. Green grass, people playing golf in their shirt sleeves, and I called Marilyn and said, 'This is for us,' and we haven't been disappointed. We think it's a wonderful place to live."
He also found it a fine place to continue earning a living. "I came to Aiken to work. I got a job with a company called NUS, which provided nuclear and environmental services to the nuclear power industry, and it was ...exactly the job I was looking for," he said, pointing out that the job called on his technical nuclear skills as well as his strengths in management, all in support of the Department of Energy in its relationship with Westinghouse, which was the Savannah River Plant's primary contractor at the time.
Sackett's role meant working with such neighbors as geologists, limnologists (people who "take care of lakes") and herpetologists (authorities on reptiles and amphibians). "I discovered that civilians could get it together, too, and they were incredibly professional, and I was proud of what they did," he said.
Sackett's previous four decades were largely spent in keeping such creations as the U.S.S. Lewis Hancock, U.S.S. Thomas Jefferson and U.S.S. Howard W. Gilmore on their intended courses, leading to his service as the commander of U.S. Naval Forces in Japan, from August 1988 to September 1990.
Among the most interesting periods in that career, he said, were three years working for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during the Reagan administration, focusing on arms control, followed by two years on the negotiating delegation with the Soviets, in Geneva, working toward START I (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).
Strong communication skills still come in handy. Tiller, an administrative director of the Salvation Army in Aiken, Edgefield, Barnwell and Allendale counties, described him as "in the middle of the heartbeat of Aiken."
She associated Sackett with the organization's effort to help address homelessness. His advice, amid a discussion of the topic, was to "get out there and ask them what's going on" – making direct contact with people who, for a variety of reasons, were on the streets and without a safe place to stay from one night to the next.
"He definitely knows what's going on and he addresses the issues with the people who will and ... are able to help him resolve the situation," Tiller said.
Ligon, with the symphony guild, noted, "He's just a fine gentleman and a real leader, because he's soft-spoken, but you know that he's always organized, he knows what he's talking about and I think he treats people with respect and I just find him to be just a wonderful human being and a wonderful addition to Aiken."