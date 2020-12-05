David Tavernier: Author becomes seasoned writer telling stories of Aiken’s ‘Rich and Famous’

When people ask Aiken author David Tavernier how he became a writer, he tells them it started with “an essay that just got out of hand.”

Tavernier, a retired marketing director for a food distributor and banks in Florida and South Carolina, credits the Aiken Standard as the genesis of his new literary career. In 2010, the newspaper sponsored an essay contest to celebrate Aiken’s 175th anniversary. At the encouragement of his wife, Patrice Durban Tavernier, a third-generation Aikenite and the daughter of the late George and Polly Durban, he decided “to take a stab at it.”

“I took the easy road and decided I was going to write an essay and submit it to this contest, and I was going to do it on Mrs. Hitchcock, Louise Eustis Hitchcock,” Tavernier said, referring to one of the founders of Aiken’s famed Winter Colony in the early 20th century. “I really was not knowledgeable about so much of the Winter Colony, so I went to the library and began researching the Hitchcocks. I wrote my piece, but as I was researching, one thing led to another.

“It’s like pulling a thread off a sweater,” he continued. “I’m there to learn about Mrs. HItchcock and her history. However, here comes a Whitney. Here comes an Astor. Here comes a Vanderbilt. What is going on around here? I was so intrigued by what I began to learn, and I said let me keep going with this.”

Tavernier didn’t win the essay contest – he came in maybe fourth, as he recalls – but lovers of local history did. His essay on Mrs. Hitchcock led to two books about Aiken’s Winter Colony, wealthy industrialists, financiers and socialites who came to Aiken from cold climates in the North and Midwest to foxhunt, ride, play polo and engage in other equestrian and outdoor sports from the fall to early spring.

The best of David Tavernier • Date and place of birth: July 29, 1948 - Providence, Rhode Island.

Tavernier’s first book, “Stories of the Rich and Famous: Aiken’s Winter Colony in the Gilded Age,” came out in 2012, but with still more stories to tell, he researched and published “More Stories of the Rich and Famous” in 2014.

Tavernier has two favorite stories from Aiken’s “Gilded Age,” both in the second book. One is the prominent members of the Winter Colony who were lost with the sinking of the Titanic on April 14, 1912, including John Jacob Astor IV, whose winter cottage is still at the southeast corner of Colleton Avenue and Union Street.

The other is the story of Tommy Hitchcock Jr., a son of Louise Hitchcock and her husband, Thomas. Born in Aiken in 1900, Tommy Hitchcock Jr. carried a 10-goal handicap, the highest ranking in polo.

“He was probably the best polo player who ever lived,” Tavernier said.

In his book, Tavernier wrote, “As a polo celebrity, he was admired by literary figures, Hollywood actors, columnists, business and financial leaders.”

Author F. Scott Fitzgerald modeled two characters on Hitchcock in his novels, “The Great Gatsby” and “Tender is the Night,” Tavernier said.

Hitchcock died on an airfield outside London in 1944, the result of a test aircraft crash during World War II.

“He is my hero and truly was an all-American hero,” Tavernier said.

Tavernier is working on a third book, which will be about Aiken “but very different,” the author said.

Tavernier’s two books have made him a popular lecturer about town, and he developed a list of presentations, including “Four Winter Colony Homes and their Owners” and “Three Remarkable Winter Colony Women.” He has shared his stories with local media and spoken at the Aiken County Historical Museum, the Daughters of the Revolution, the Aiken Rotary Club, the Aiken Sunrise Rotary Club and at other social clubs and organizations.

He took Aiken’s story to Newberry and Hartsville, where he lived previously, and at the request of editor Jim Osteen, who formerly lived in Aiken County, wrote columns about Aiken and South Carolina for the “Gainesville Magazine.”

“I became a tourist board for Aiken and South Carolina in central Florida in the Gainesville area,” Tavernier said.

Aiken Symphony Orchestra

In addition to history and writing, music is another of Tavernier’s interests. A founding member of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra in 2015 and president of the Aiken Symphony Guild from 2016 to 2019, Tavernier developed a love of classical music from his mother growing up in his native New England.

“One of the first pieces I ever heard was ‘The Nutcracker,’ by Tchaikovsky, and I’ll never forget the first time I went to see Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ the Christmas version, performed,” he said. “I was probably 16 or 17 years old, and it’s just gone on since then.”

Today, Tavernier chairs two committees for the symphony: Public Relations and the Artistic Advisory Committee, which recommends, with the approval of Conductor Dr. Donald Portnoy, the pieces the Aiken Symphony Orchestra performs.

Most of the works the Artistic Advisory Committee chooses are familiar to people who “know and love” classical music, Tavernier said.

“We don’t get into the arcane works, and I think that formula has worked very well for us,” he said. “Not only that, but Dr. Portnoy, Donald, agrees with that wholeheartedly. We’re there to entertain, not to teach. That’s the guiding principle for us.”

Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch

Tavernier also is active with the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch. As the president from 2014 to 2016, he helped lead the effort to restore the stables at Rye Patch, the former Winter Colony estate of Dorothy Knox Goodyear Rogers. After his term as president of the Friends ended, he took on a new project, chairing a committee to find an appropriate purpose for the newly restored stables.

“We were moving in a direction of turning it into an educational-tourist attraction, if you would, that also told the equine story of Aiken, the tradition that we still have today,” Tavernier said.

Today, 10 of the stable's 13 stalls feature prominent horses – from the past and present – that came out of Aiken. The other three stalls are reserved for Aiken Department of Public Safety if the department revives its mounted patrol.

The 10 horses include Tobiana, the first inductee into the Polo Hall of Fame and the favorite polo pony owned and ridden by Tommy Hitchcock Jr. in the early 20th century; Cavalier, the favorite field hunter owned by Louise Hitchcock, a master of the Aiken Hounds; and Mighty Nice, an eventing horse, owned by the late Bruce Duchossois, which won the bronze medal for the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

But Tavernier and his committee wanted more than a fiberglass horse statue to represent each champion horse.

“We went out and found photos of these horses, so we knew what they looked like colorwise and so forth,” he said.

Sarah Taylor, an equine artist, recruited student artists from USC Aiken to paint, pro bono, the horses to look like their photos.

“When you go and look at Tobiana or Regret over at Rye Patch or Mighty Nice, you can look at a photo of that horse, and you’ll see one that looks just like the one that’s in the photo,” Tavernier said. “That was our goal.”

In 1915, Regret, a racehorse owned by Winter Colonist Harry Payne Whitney, was the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby.

Many heirs and family members of the horses’ original owners made donations to sponsor their likenesses at Rye Patch.

The Hitchcock family paid for Tobiana. Linda Knox McLean, a joint master of the Aiken Hounds, paid for Cavalier on behalf of the Aiken Hounds. Jack Wetzel made the donation to have Mighty Nice put in a stall on behalf of his lifetime partner Duchossois.

“It was very significant that we were able to get these folks who had a tie to the actual horse to come forth and sponsor those horses,” Tavernier said. “And this is what makes it special, I think.”

Academy for Lifelong Learning

Tavernier also shares his knowledge of local history, people and events as a board member, liaison with presenters and chairman of the curriculum committee for the Academy of Lifelong Learning at USC Aiken. The academy, which offers continuing education programs in the fall and spring, is open to anyone but attracts a large number of seniors.

“There’s a wide range of subject matter, everything from line dancing to French for fun to history and everything in between,” Tavernier said. “We’ve got a lot of great, interesting, smart people in this community, so it’s not only professors from the university, although they constitute part of it. It’s people who are retired or are involved actively in various different things that they present. We’re blessed with having some very knowledgeable people in so many different areas.”

Tavernier again credited the Aiken Standard for a recent popular program. He read a feature story in the newspaper about Jim Knight, a paleontologist and archaeologist who discovered the fossil of a previously unknown prehistoric shark in Aiken.

Knight named his discovery, a new species of daggernose shark, lsogomphodon aikenensis. Aikenensis, literally translated, means lived in Aiken, according to the story.

“I was so fascinated by the article, so I said this guy has got to give a lecture for the academy. Sure enough, Jim Knight became a presenter and gave a talk on paleontology and what he has found in the Aiken area, which was rich. Who knew?” Tavernier said. “One of the items he brought to go with his lecture was something that was his prized find, the skull of a saber-toothed tiger. The people in that classroom were just wild about it.”

Camino de Santiago

Avid travelers since the 1990s, Tavernier and Patrice have visited Australia, Greece, Malta and other countries and have been to France many times.

In 2017, Tavernier, at age 69, made a pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James. Starting in Portugal, he walked 120 kilometers – about 75 miles – to the shrine of St. James the Apostle in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain, where tradition says the remains of the saint are buried.

After walking a week on roads built by Romans – their cobblestones worn by centuries of pilgrims – Tavernier received the Compostela, a certificate confirming he completed at least 100 kilometers on his pilgrimage. The Compostela hangs in his home.

Tavernier also is a lector at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, was on the Board of Governors for the Green Boundary Club from 2014 to 2017, and a board member of the Rotary Club of Aiken in 2017.

When not writing or planning symphony programs and academy presentations, Tavernier is in his study with two walls of shelves filled with more than 600 books on history – from ancient Greece and Rome to American presidents – and music. One nearly 6-foot long shelf is devoted to reference works about Aiken’s Winter Colony.

“This is my favorite place,” he said, sitting in the study. “I”m here with my books and my writing, and that’s what I enjoy doing.”

Tavernier and Patrice, who worked in nursing and hospital administration, originally planned to retire to Florida, where they met, married and lived for many years.

“We went back to the old neighborhood, so to speak, in central Florida, but it had changed so much,” Tavernier said. "I said let’s retire in your hometown, Aiken. I’m glad we did. I love it. This is where I will be. My next stop will be the columbarium at St. Mary’s Church – and that’s a fact."