Community Foundation for the CSRA: Giving with a purpose for 25 years

When the Community Foundation for the CSRA was created in the mid-1990s, founders wanted the organization to operate as more than just a charitable group.
The foundation, which began focusing on community philanthropy in Augusta, has expanded to include six counties from both sides of the Savannah River, including Aiken and Edgefield. It provides networking, grants and training for various groups and nonprofits throughout the CSRA.
"The community foundation, at it's largest scale, we are connecting donors who have a passion for the community to nonprofits who are doing great work in our community," said Shell Berry, president and CEO of the foundation. "So it's about cultivating generosity among all of our donors, making sure that folks have the tools and means to do that efficiently and effectively, but also that we're really connecting to their passions and where they can make the most impact in our community."
The foundation was created in 1995 by a group of businessmen who wanted to "make a difference" in the Augusta area, Berry said, and has grown into the six-county organization with 140 volunteers it is today.
Each year, thanks to a significant financial donation from the Masters Tournament, the foundation is able to award community grants to multiple area organizations.
Community foundations like this are public charities that focus on supporting specific geographical areas. Some of their tools include pooling donations to support community needs and nonprofits, offering grant-making programs, and handling endowment, donor-advised or scholarship funds.
According to Berry, Aiken County is the second-largest recipient of grants from the foundation in their service area. They have worked with groups like Golden Harvest Food Bank, ACTS and USC Aiken.
Judith Goodwin, development officer at USCA, said the foundation has approved grants for USCA that support STEM education outreach at the Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center and the Call Me MISTER program, which creates a pipeline of black male teachers in the area.
"They're grooming them to be teachers (in the program) because there's a significant shortage of black male teachers," Goodwin said.
The foundation also provides training for nonprofits across the CSRA, which Goodwin said is a "great source" of education.
"They have classes and speakers ... that teach how to effectively run your nonprofit or organization," Goodwin said. "That is important to all of us, that we all have access to that. They're very good at reaching out and trying to help the organizations as much as they can."
The organization also distributed funds to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
"We partnered with our local United Way and raised $2.8 million and distributed all of that money within about 10 weeks," Berry said.
In March, Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters announced a $2 million gift to the foundation to help with COVID-19 relief.
A total of $1 million was earmarked to help Augusta University Health expand its coronavirus testing capabilities, which have been used by patients across the CSRA, including hundreds of people in Aiken County. The other $1 million was given to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to help combat food insecurity and other problems caused by layoffs and negative economic impacts.
Many of the foundation's training sessions and other meetings with the group's 140 volunteers, Berry said, are held virtually now because of the pandemic.
Berry said she chose to work with the foundation because it's "not political" and allows her to give back to the community in which she grew up.
"It allows me to pursue my own passion and love for this region," Berry said. "I can do the most good I can do with my skill sets ... It's not bright and shiny. You can't quantify it. But it is planting seeds for trees we will never take shade under."