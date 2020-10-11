The New Bridge Polo Club sponsored its fifth annual Chukkers of Hope charity polo match Friday, Oct. 2, on Field One at the New Bridge Polo Complex. This year, all funds raised from the sold-out white party and polo match went to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
top story
Chukkers of Hope: New Bridge hosts charity polo match in Aiken
- By Allen Riddick Contributor
-
-
