Christopher Emanuel: 'The most important role I have is being a dad'

Providing his 7-year-old daughter, Skylar, with lots of love and support is Christopher Emanuel’s No. 1 priority.

“Out of everything I do, the most important role I have is being a dad,” he said. “It’s my responsibility to give my daughter the tools and the resources that she needs to combat the challenges that she’ll face. She is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Emanuel, 31, almost didn’t get the opportunity to raise his child, and he’s made it a point to tell others about his fight for legal custody so they’ll know what to do if they face the same situation.

Most recently, Emanuel was featured on “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood,” which premiered June 15 on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

He also has appeared on ABC’s “Nightline” news program.

In addition, Emanuel was the subject of a story in “The Atlantic” magazine, and The New York Times published his opinion piece about the rights of fathers.

“I always knew I would be a great dad, but I didn’t know what I would have to go through to be a great dad,” Emanuel said.

He met Skylar’s mother in 2012 when they both were driving forklifts at a warehouse in Trenton.

They were friends to begin with and then a romance blossomed.

After she became pregnant, Emanuel went with her to the doctor.

“We were prepared – in my mind, from what I knew at the time – to take care of our child together,” Emanuel said.

Things changed, however, after his girlfriend’s family learned about their relationship.

“When her parents found out I, a Black guy, was the father, they wanted her far away,” Emanuel told the Aiken Standard in 2015. “She’s a white woman, I’m Black and when they called me a (racial slur), that was like being punched in the gut. I’ve never encountered racism like that, ever.”

In the months that followed, Emanuel’s girlfriend became more distant, but the couple continued to communicate by email, Facebook and telephone.

Even though Emanuel was concerned, he didn’t panic and kept hoping for the best.

Meanwhile, their daughter was born on Feb. 11, 2014, but Emanuel’s girlfriend didn’t let him know.

“I was deceived,” he said.

On Feb. 22, a private investigator served Emanuel at his home with notice papers stating that he was the “putative father” of a female child that had been put up for adoption.

It was a Saturday.

Two days later, Emanuel drove to Greenville County, where the adoption proceeding had been filed, to launch a legal battle to halt the process and gain custody of his daughter.

Because he wasn’t married to Skylar’s mother, Emanuel knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

In “unethical and predatory adoptions,” he said, “99% of the (biological) dads lose. There wasn’t anybody I could talk to or speak with that had been successful. But I wore God’s armor. I kept my faith. I had my family’s support. And I knew who I was.

“The only way I wasn’t going to get my child was if I didn’t want to have my child,” he continued. “Nobody could take care of her better than me, so I fought and I won. I beat the odds.”

When Emanuel looks back on the experience, he describes it as an “awakening.” It also was an inspiration because it motivated Emanuel to establish the Sky Is The Limit Foundation, which focuses on educating single fathers about their parental rights.

Included on the organization’s website is information about the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Responsible Father Registry and similar registries in other states.

South Carolina’s version gives single men who have fathered a child the right to be notified when an adoption or a termination of parental rights action occurs.

Emanuel signed up prior to Skylar’s birth.

“I was ultimately able to intervene (in her adoption), and that is a major part of why I was successful,” he said.

To help fund Sky Is The Limit, Emanuel created NoDeadbeats Imprint LLC, a clothing company that promotes parental responsibility.

“Clothes are probably the world’s biggest conversation starter,” Emanuel said.

Born in Augusta and raised in Aiken, Emanuel graduated from Aiken High School and was a state champion in the long jump.

He attended Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, Georgia, and had plans to transfer to Kennesaw State University, another school in the Peach State.

But Emanuel developed a serious condition that threatened his life.

He had to undergo surgery because of a pseudoaneurysm in one of his carotid arteries.

“There was a knot protruding on the side of my neck,” Emanuel said. “When I went to the doctor, I was diagnosed with a cervical strain. But I was persistent. I followed up. They sent me to get a scan and from there, they found the pseudoaneurysm.”

The artery’s wall was injured, and blood was leaking from it into the surrounding tissue.

“They took 7 inches of the artery out and stretched it back together,” Emanuel said. “I had to rebuild the way I think. I had to strengthen my memory and my speech. I didn’t know what I was capable of at that point. I just wanted to move home and find my purpose.”

Skylar’s birth pointed the way as Emanuel developed an action plan for the future.

In addition to spreading the word about the parental rights of single fathers, Emanuel serves as the director of Second Baptist Church’s Teen After School Center, which has around 100 participants.

“He is a dynamic leader who is passionate about helping kids that may need extra help at home and at school,” said Teresa Haas, who got to know Emanuel through the Rotary Club of Aiken’s Mentoring Committee, which she chairs.

“He is enthusiastic about what he does and is an excellent role model,” she continued. “Christopher believes every child deserves the opportunity to be successful. For some students, it may not be the traditional path, and that is where Christopher is making a huge difference. I’m confident that many kids would have dropped out of school or gotten into trouble were it not for his guidance and help.”

Emanuel also is Second Baptist’s youth specialist and has developed various programs to engage and communicate with young people.

In addition, Emanuel hosts a radio talk show on WNRR Gospel 1380 AM in North Augusta and is an ambassador for True to Your S.O.L.E., a community outreach program that distributes school supplies, shoes and scholarships to students in need.

Recently, “I became a national trainer for the One Circle Foundation,” Emanuel said.

That organization, according to its website, promotes “resiliency and healthy development in children, adolescents, families, adults and communities.”

Emanuel is committed to remaining in Aiken and raising his daughter here.

“There are so many strengths in our community,” he said. “It a place of entrepreneurship, a place of business. The space we’re in is nonjudgmental and it’s so diverse. People aren’t afraid to be their authentic selves. Seeing Aiken thrive is my satisfaction.”