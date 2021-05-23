You have permission to edit this article.
Celebrity Waiter Night: Tips and donations help Children's Place in Aiken

Children's Place Inc. held its annual fundraiser Celebrity Waiter Night at eateries around Aiken on Monday, May 17. All participating restaurants were manned by local celebrities and volunteers who assisted the normal waiters at the various restaurants. All tips, along with sponsor donations and raffle ticket sales, were contributed to Children's Place. Floyd and Green Jewelers donated earrings for the raffle. The 12 participating venues were The Alley Downtown Taproom, Blue Collard, Casa Bella, Fuse, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, The Stables Restaurant, Tailgate Tavern, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. 

