Celebrating Lenten season in Aiken is different this year amid pandemic

Wednesday marked the first day of Lent, and churches in Aiken are reflecting on how this year is different from past years when it comes to celebrating the religious season.
The Rev. Dr. Timothy McClendon, the senior pastor at St. John’s United Methodist Church, said things are going to be different his year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the church gave away little bags with a piece of burlap with the cross from ashes and a piece of paper with the Lenten Prayer of St. Ephrem the Syrian.
“We usually put the sign of the cross on people’s foreheads, but I would have to change gloves with every person if I did that, so we’re doing this and actually it would last longer, because they can wear them on their dresses or shirts,” McClendon said.
Lent starts on Ash Wednesday and ends on the day before Easter, not counting the weekends. McLendon said Lent is about taking a longer look at yourself and is a time for reflection and penitence.
Usually around this time, Aiken has Lenten Luncheons where multiple churches come together in the community in celebration of the Lenten season.
“There are not going to be Lenten Lunches this year, because we just can’t,” the Rev. Grant Wiseman said, the rector of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. “The fact of the matter is, at the Lenten Lunch, people who come are in the highest risk category of all high-risk categories, and to bring everyone in an enclosed space, we just can’t do it.”
Wiseman said involving the community in church right now is a challenge, because you have a limited number of people attending and able to attend.
“Lent this year is going to be one where it’s going to be a struggle to find ways to continue to develop a community,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman thinks there are going to be some online opportunities to come up over the next couple of weeks.
At St. John’s, McClendon said members were able to pick up their Ash Wednesday bags on their way into the church.
He also said the church practices social distancing rules by skipping pews and making sure seats are spread out and everyone wears their mask over their nose and mouth in the church.
“It (Lent) reminds us of the sacrifice of Jesus and what he went through heading toward the cross; it’s a time of reflection for us to think about what he went through for us, and it’s a time for us to ponder the seriousness of our actions,” McClendon said. “It’s a time for us to ponder how can I do better?”
“We have a very serious protocol,” McClendon said.
Wiseman is telling his church members to look at all the churches websites around town to see what they’re doing in their Lenten series and join in and to “be imaginative and see what the other disciples are doing.”