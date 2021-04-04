Celebrating 50 years: Friends of Hopelands hosts art show at Aiken Center for the Arts

The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch hosted an art show at the Aiken Center for the Arts on Thursday, March 25.
The art show, featuring paintings and photographs of Hopelands Gardens, was the kickoff to a series of activities this year to help the Friends celebrate 50 years as an organization.
The show is planned to take place at the arts center until April 30. The exhibit will feature watercolors, oils, photographs, all 2D and 3D artwork which will reflect the diverse components of Rye Patch and Hopelands Gardens.
Masks were required during the event and were removed briefly for photos.