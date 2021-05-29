Brenda's Angels help the sick, seeking a cure for pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer, the fourth-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., is a focal point throughout the year for several Aiken residents who gather under the name of a retired teacher.

The late Brenda Willis Bodie is remembered via the name of Brenda's Angels, a local charity that aims to provide well-being and financial support to pancreatic cancer patients in need, to fund pancreatic cancer research and to promote pancreatic cancer education with the desire to make a difference," as described in its website. Bodie died of the disease in June 2010, eight months after her diagnosis.

Comprising the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization's current board of directors are Marie Durrett (the founder), Lisa Adams, Beth Barranco, Paula Basher, Donna Boone, Molly Hunt, Nikki Peacock and Ron Reynolds.

"Marie does a great job with our organization and she loves what she does and it shows," Adams said.

The "angels" concept came from Bodie when she was struggling with cancer, in reference to the friends who were bringing her meals, cutting her grass, decorating her house for Christmas and helping with other needs and niceties.

Durrett recalled, "We did anything that she needed for us to do, and she mentioned one day that 'y'all are my angels,' and I said, 'That's it! Why don't we call our group 'Brenda's Angels?'"

Durrett was a close friend of Bodie, partially through their mutual membership in St. John's United Methodist Church, and the charity's establishment is directly rooted in their friendship, as noted by Barranco. "She's kept a promise to her best friend, Brenda Bodie, that she would continue to fight for people that had pancreatic cancer, and she's headstrong in doing that," Barranco said.

"I'm very happy to be a part of that organization and being able to stand beside her and Lisa and everybody else that's part of that," she added.

Adams laughingly referred to herself and the group's other leaders as "Marie's minions," acknowledging Durrett's strong dedication to the cause.

The group's aid for local patients dealing with pancreatic cancer includes such avenues as stipends to help patients stay financially afloat, family support and spreading the word about research relating to the disease, which has a five-year survival rate of nine percent, according to a handout from Brenda's Angels.

The local organization's reach also extends thousands of miles beyond Aiken County, as 10 percent of its proceeds are donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a California-based organization supporting efforts in research, patient services, lobbying and community involvement.

The American Cancer Society's most recent data on the disease in the U.S. indicate that about 60,430 people (31,950 men and 28,480 women) will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and about 48,220 people (25,270 men and 22,950 women) will die of it this year. Factors that increase risk of the disease include obesity, smoking and diabetes.

Pancreatic cancer, Adams noted, has subtle symptoms, which is one reason for the charity encouraging annual checkups.

The organization's trademark color is purple, and November — Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month — is prime time for Brenda's Angels activities. One major fundraiser takes place a bit early. This year's plan includes the annual farm-to-table event, set for Oct. 20, possibly in the festival area of Newberry Street. Details are still being arranged.

Plans are also in place for B.A.T.T. — Brenda's Angels Tennis Tournament, held annually at Weeks Tennis Center, in Virginia Acres Park. The next is set for Nov. 12-14, with support from a variety of boosters who provide raffle items and other help.

"Our community has been fantastic in supporting us," Adams said. "Every event we do, we have such great turnout. You're always a little nervous when you go to host an event, especially a fundraiser ... Our community just goes above and beyond with sponsorship and supporting us and ... being a part of our organization, so we could not be more thankful to the Aiken community for that."