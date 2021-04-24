Beverly Clyburn: 'Absolutely wonderful' sister, friend, confidant

She taught math and science, in her decades-long career in local schools, and Beverly Clyburn can also offer guidance in the field of political science at the local and state levels, along with helping young people through a Sunday school curriculum.

The Georgetown native, now retired, served in a variety of schools over the course of decades, including time as a guidance counselor, and she's also largely known for her decades of service on Aiken City Council.

She had that municipal role from 1988 to 2011, and still has a front-row seat in the sphere of politics, as her husband is Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, whose territory includes portions of Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties. The legislator is also a former educator, known to some for his time as principal at Aiken Elementary and later at Aiken High.

Lessie Price, Aiken City Council's longest-serving member, wrote, "Her work in education and public service will long be remembered. As a matter of fact, it is difficult to go anywhere in this town without someone saying to her, 'You taught me,' or, 'You taught my parents.' She is a true Christian friend and a supportive and devoted partner to her husband, Bill."

Price also helped lead a drive this month to honor Beverly in a new way. The former Generations Park, on US 1, is now Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park, with the renaming having won Aiken City Council's approval in its April 12 meeting.

Beverly, looking back a few decades, said, "I actually enjoyed my career as an educator, because I got so much from the kids — not only that, but when you're teaching them, you also learn that they teach you. They teach you a lot about people."

Her roles as a guidance counselor, she said, were similarly enjoyable. There were "so many times when I could talk to a kid who was having a really bad time and the next day, I see the smile on his face," in the wake of a fruitful conversation.

Beverly, who holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry and a master's in counseling, is an active member of Cumberland A.M.E. Church, where she served on the board of trustees and ran children's church school "every Sunday," as recalled by Clarence Jackson, also a retired educator who also served around Aiken County.

Jackson has known Beverly for decades, as the two grew up together in Georgetown, having been friends from their days in first grade together, at Rosemont Elementary School — "a little two-room schoolhouse in our neighborhood," as Beverly described it.

Jackson gave her high marks for character and intellect. "Beverly loves people. I mean, she is a people lover from day one," Jackson said, also describing her as extremely trustworthy and sharp.

"Beverly is a very highly intelligent person. That was very observable in her, even when we were in grade school and middle school. We had a first-grade teacher named Mrs. Reader ... and she recognized Beverly's intelligence at a very early age there, and she portrayed that same kind of behavior and attitude right on through high school. Beverly could have gone to any college she wanted," Jackson said.

He also touched on the route that led Beverly, who sported the top grade-point average in her class at Howard High School, from Georgetown to Aiken.

Jackson and Bill Clyburn both played football at Allen University (Jackson as quarterback and Clyburn as tight end and tackle). Jackson dated one of Beverly's sisters, and Bill, a Camden native, was highly interested in Beverly, and did not miss a chance to tag along with Jackson to visit Beverly and her family, in Georgetown.

"She's one of the beautiful college queens, and who ever thought I'd have a chance of even talking with her?," Bill recalled, with a laugh. "The only thing I had in mind was hitting them books and trying to stay in school and playing football ... She was just quiet and I guess both of us were introverts, but we wound up being attracted to each other."

Bill was one year ahead of Beverly (and Jackson), and a Monday wedding took place in Columbia on Jan. 13, 1964. "We left class and went and got married," Bill recalled.

The family eventually grew to include two sons (Bill Jr. and Tony) and a daughter (Courtney), all successful in their fields, and along the way, the mother of the house went to the University of South Carolina for her master's degree, studying as a commuter.

Another prominent Beverly booster is Gail Diggs, who was one of Beverly's students at Schofield — Martha Schofield High School, as the Kershaw Street institution was known at the time. Diggs, a few decades later, lived within a few houses of the Clyburns and became Beverly's successor — having been actively, persistently recruited by Beverly and Bill — on Aiken City Council.

Beverly, in particular, brought up the topic as a complete surprise. "I laughed at her," Diggs said, recalling her response to being invited to start attending Aiken City Council meetings, with the idea of possibly becoming a candidate for the seat.

Beverly pointed out that Diggs already had the love, trust and respect of their neighbors and would be a good "voice for the voiceless," Diggs recalled, recalling the process that led — after much more prompting — to Diggs' current role in municipal government.

The friendship remains strong, a decade later. "Whenever we would get together, she always tells me how grateful she is that I took her place, and Bill even calls me 'Little Beverly,'" she said. "I've got so much respect and love for those two."

Beverly's other milestone moments included having been on hand for the first year of Midland Valley High, where she served as a counselor. Leavelle McCampbell Middle and North Augusta High schools are also familiar territory to her, as she was on board at both as a teacher. She wrapped up her tour of duty in local public schools as the guidance director at South Aiken High, serving there for 12 years.

Bill said, "She loved helping students — helping young people. We have about eight godchildren, where they either stayed here or they're just part of this family. That's really a heart of hers, too — helping with children and working with children. That's what she's known for throughout this community."

Frank Roberson, another retired educator with decades of local experience, decried her as "a natural leader among her peers." He added, "She had a way to genuinely show that she cared for you, and it was always the person in front of her, she put as priority."

Betty Rucker, a friend of the Clyburns since moving to Aiken in 1980, made similar comments about Beverly's talents. "The children really loved her because she had a knack for getting them to see and understand the total picture ... She was very, very close to the children. She didn't sugarcoat anything, but she made them think, and she gave them all of the time that they needed, and she never lost her composure," Rucker said.

Her local admirers and former co-workers include Rosemary English, a retiree whose roles in the local system included those of teacher, administrator and school board member.

She commented, "If I had the ability to pick a person as a sister, as a friend, as a confidante, I would pick Beverly Clyburn. She is absolutely wonderful."

English, whose childhood years included being reared by her grandparents, added, "Even though I have brothers and sisters, I grew up as an only child, and it was my meeting and getting to know Beverly Clyburn that gave me the real sense of what it's like to be a sister, or to have a sister. She's wonderful."

The concept of siblings is anything but alien to Beverly, as she had six sisters and one brother, with a bonus package along the way. "My parents had eight children, and they had two that were not theirs. When their mother died, my father and my mother took in two of the children, because there were like seven or eight of them, and there was no father to deal with it, so we took two and my aunt took two. We took the little ones, so they could all be together."

Beverly chuckled and added, "That was a pretty good time. I got a good sister and a good brother out of the deal."

Her parents, she said, were excellent role models. "When my dad's cousin died, and they didn't know what to do with the children, they brought them all back to Georgetown ... and they were able to find relatives — not strangers, but relatives — that could take these kids in and raise them, and that's what they did."

Her father, she said, grew pecans and apples and "all kinds of things," and earned a living at a paper mill, and her mother also had the support of Beverly's maternal grandparents, who lived a couple of houses away. Her paternal grandmother, also, lived "all the way downtown" and came by to visit almost every day.

"I had a really nice growing up," Beverly recalled. "I learned how to raise my kids because I remembered how they raised me, so it does catch on."

Rucker described her as "always very gentle and caring," and said evidence is in the fact that Beverly is occasionally approached by her former students (or the parents of those students) wanting to express thanks for her role in their lives. Her sensitivity and communication skills, Rucker said, also were valuable traits during the Aiken City Council years.