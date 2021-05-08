Betty Thomason: Good character is a cause for celebration

For years, Aiken County Public Schools have honored students for academics, the arts, athletics and attendance.
Since 2000, a group of dedicated Aiken women have recognized local students who have made the grade: students who display good character at their schools and in their lives.
Betty Thomason has been involved with the Celebration of Character program, which recognizes students who do the right thing all on their own, from the beginning, first as a elementary school guidance counselor and then as the chairman of the annual program.
The Celebration of Character recognizes any good character trait a student has displayed. It might be perseverance, diligence, honesty or compassion.
“It’s for what you do when nobody is looking and you’re making good choices, but people are looking. People are noticing,” Thomason said. “It’s the way they live their lives when they’re not looking for recognition. This is for children who have behaved well. We have children who are at the top of their classes academically, and we have those who are not.
“These are the people who are going to lead tomorrow. Our lives depend upon the next generation doing well, making good choices, being ethical and moral. They are our future.”
Honoring students
Sponsored by the Joint Women’s Clubs of Aiken, the Celebration of Character recognizes public, private and, in past years, homeschooled elementary, middle and high school students throughout Aiken County. Some years, 100% of the county’s schools participate.
Thomason and the Celebration of Character committee work with guidance counselors and other school representatives to determine the honored students. Each school is allotted a number of recipients based on the size of its student population.
This year, the program will honor 215 students for doing the right thing. Over 22 years, the project has recognized “well over 5,000 students,” Thomason said.
Until last year, the students of good character received their certificates in front of a standing-room-only crowd at an awards ceremony in St. Angela Hall at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
Because of COVID restrictions, the committee had to cancel last year’s event, which was always held the Saturday before Mothers’ Day, and, instead, published a six-page insert in the “Aiken Standard.” The insert included the students’ names, their pictures, the names of their schools and the names of the people who nominated them.
With social distancing guidelines still in place this year, the committee had to cancel the ceremony again this year and published an insert May 8 in the “Aiken Standard.”
Students also received a magnet that can go on their refrigerators, giving parents an opportunity to “dutifully brag on their children,” Thomason said, adding, “What’s not to be proud of? Their child is well-behaved.”
Thomason credited parents for their children’s good character.
“Nine times out of 10 it’s a reflection of their parents,” she said.
Character first
The Celebration of Character program grew out of the Character First initiative, which former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh helped establish for the city in 1999. The Aiken Joint Women’s Clubs responded, starting the annual character celebration and creating the blue character banners, which Judy Cross coordinates, which decorate many lamp posts in downtown Aiken.
Those banners triggered an emotional response in a California man whose generosity benefited high school seniors who received character certificates.
The man, visiting his father in Aiken, saw the banners and contacted Thomason.
“They touched his heart,” Thomason said of the man who did not grow up in Aiken. “He wanted to do something in memory of his dad for good character in Aiken. So he did. He took his portion of his inheritance and gave it to our students. ”
For about six years until the benefactor’s death, each senior recognized as a student of good character received a $500 check.
“Because they were of good character, they could decide what to do with the money,” Thomason said. “Maybe they were going to college. Maybe they were going into the military. Maybe they were going to start a business or go into business with their dad or whatever. They got $500 free and clear.”
Louisiana natives
Thomason and her husband, Richard, are from Louisiana: she from Baton Rouge and he from New Orleans. They met at Louisiana State University and married while he was at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and she had transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Thomason and her husband moved to Aiken in 1972 when he, a scientist, took a job with Dupont at what was then the Savannah River Plant. They raised three daughters – Laurie, Susan and Katherine, who all live in the Charlotte area – in the house they have called home for nearly 50 years.
When her daughters were in high school, Thomason, who had earned a Master’s degree from John Hopkins University in Maryland and an education specialist degree from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, became an elementary school guidance counselor, although she had never taught in the classroom.
“I took my internship and practicum at Aiken High with Bill Gassman,” Thomason said, speaking of the school’s late principal. “He said you don’t generally get a job unless you’ve been in the classroom, and I said, ‘Watch me.’”
Thomason worked at Belvedere Elementary and Jefferson Elementary in Bath for 14 years.
“I really enjoyed it. I think I was pretty good at it,” Thomason said. “You do all kinds of things: career ed, sex ed, friends. You do some positive life lessons as much as anything, so they really get to know you. Then they confide in you, and you’re able to help them with serious problems. Everything from the simplest fifth-grade friendship issue to children who have witnessed murder – I saw it all.”
Lifetime Girl Scout
Thomason attributes her success as a guidance counselor to her long-time involvement with the Girl Scouts. Her scouting experience also helped her get the job.
“They tell you through life that your volunteer work can really count for something. Well, guess what. Mine did,” Thomason said. “I was able to use my experience in the field because of my work with girls.”
As a scout, Thomason earned the Curved Bar award, now called the Star Award, which is comparable to the Eagle award in the Boy Scouts. She also received the Honor Pin award as an adult Girl Scout and is a Life Scout.
Thomason led a Girl Scouts troop for 17 years and served on the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts with what was then the CSRA Council.
“Six or seven of my senior scouts earned their Gold Awards. I was able to lead that many of my girls, which is unusual,” Thomason said.
Thomason’s daughters have their Gold Awards. One of her granddaughters just finished her Gold Award, and she has another granddaughter on track to getting hers. A grandson is finishing up his Eagle award.
“This is what we do,” Thomason said. “It kind of goes along with the Celebration of Character and good character choices.”
Community service
In addition to her work with young people, Thomason has served on the board of the Tri-Development Center, which coordinates community services for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, for 14 years.
“People ask why. Generally, it’s because you have someone in the program. I was so grateful I didn’t need the service. That’s why I do it,” Thomason said.
Thomason is a member and former president of the Town and Country Club and is a member and three-times president of the Aiken Woman’s Club. She received the local Volunteer of the Year Award and the Woman of Distinction Award from the Aiken Woman’s Club.
On the state level, Thomason received the JENNIE Award, which is given for a lifetime of service to women’s clubs. Currently, she is the Aiken Woman’s Club’s nominee for Woman of Distinction statewide from the General Federation of Women's Clubs of South Carolina.
Thomas is a member of the Forum Sunday School Class and the Ladies Circle at St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Thomason and her husband love to travel. They have taken more than a dozen Viking cruises to locations including Russia, China, Europe and Hawaii. They also enjoy playing cards, and Thomason is a member of five different Hand and Foot card groups and two different Bridge clubs.
She also is active with the Academy of Lifelong Learning at USC Aiken, taking about 10 classes a semester.
“That’s what life is about. It’s family and friends and people and places and memories you make,” Thomason said. “That, to me, is really what life is all about.”
Arts enthusiasts
Thomason and her husband also are avid supporters of local arts groups. Thomason served two years as president and two years as membership chairman of the Aiken Community Concert Association, which predates the current Cultural Series at USCA. She also was on a committee to provide input when the Etheredge Center was built on the university’s campus.
“We jokingly say that, if there is something happening on a stage, we’re generally in the audience,” Thomason said and laughed. “We go to a lot of concerts, a lot of plays. That’s the kind of thing we do.”
Thomason and her husband recently attended their first live performance – “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” – at the Etherredge Center since the pandemic began, and they are happy to be back at the city of Aiken’s summer concert series at Hopeland Gardens.
“To attend those concerts, to see life happening and be there with people, to be outside and have music happening, it’s a wonderful thing,” she said.
In addition to her work with the Celebration of Character, Thomason stayed busy during the pandemic, working on the Aiken Woman’s Club’s scrapbook and completing a book about her life through a subscription to StoryWorth, a gift from one of her daughters.
“Those were things that were all worthwhile doing,” Thomason said. “You feel you need to give back in some way. I like to have something to do.”
Changing lives
For more than 20 years, the Celebration of Character has become much more than just an award ceremony or a name on a certificate and refrigerator magnet. The program has helped change the lives of students who made conscious choices to do the right thing.
One high school student, in particular, stands out. His parents had died of natural causes, and he was living on his own, all while keeping up his schoolwork and participating in the band.
“The committee got very interested in this young man,” Thomason said. “He was going on to college at USC in Columbia. Our group furnished his room with a mini-fridge and a comforter and whatever he needed. He played the trumpet, and he got a new instrument. Lionel Smith provided him with a new tuxedo to wear for performances at college.
“I don’t think he ever fully realized how this all came to him, but all of these things evolved because of this young man’s good character. If he had not been chosen as a person of good character, those things would not have happened for him. Who knows what the difference might have been.”