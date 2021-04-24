Beds for Kids program pushes to meet basic need in Aiken, Augusta

Teddy bears, Bibles, mattresses and dozens of volunteers around Aiken County are part of an effort to help provide an item most Americans take for granted.
The Family Y and Rotary Club of Aiken Sunrise, as a part of that ongoing campaign, joined forces April 15 to present a YouTube Live fundraising program entitled "Beds for Kids," with the hope of reaching kids in Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield counties, as well as five Georgia counties: Richmond, Columbia, Burke, Jefferson and McDuffie.
The Family Y's campaign, known as A Place to Dream, reaches that territory, focusing on providing entire beds, with all the normal components, and a slightly simpler, Aiken-focused project is also underway to provide adequate mattresses for all the kids at Helping Hands, a facility for abandoned, abused and neglected children.
The YouTube Live appeal, which had a "pajama party" theme and was conducted at Helping Hands, included a three-way conversation among Carmen Landy, chief executive officer of Helping Hands; the Rev. Wes Holbrook, with Cedar Creek Church’s west campus; and Ginger Keenan, with Rotary Club of Aiken Sunrise.
Air mattresses, sofas and "a towel laying down on the floor, in the corner of the room" were mentioned as part of the situations that some kids face from night to night.
The Rotary effort drew in just over $7,000, with $5,000 to go to bankroll 25 beds for The Family Y's program, and the remainder is to go to Helping Hands, for mattress assistance.
"Since we launched it, about three years ago, we've given out 1,250 beds, so you can start to see that there's been some impact, and it is pretty broad-based," said Danny McConnell, president of The Family Y, which serves the eight aforementioned counties.
"We've given out beds in all eight of those counties," he said, acknowledging that the pre-pandemic norm involved having a crew, with plenty of church support, show up on Saturday mornings once a month to deliver beds to people who had applied for help.
"This dates back about three years for us," said McConnell. He recalled a trip to Oklahoma City, where he visited a YMCA and heard about a program to help kids who slept on a floor every night.
"They made a comment that it was in every city in America. That kind of touched my heart. I got back and was thinking about that and wondered if it was a problem here."
Research and a few months of planning followed. "It's a pretty easy effort to find people that are willing to help ... Who wouldn't want to help a child get a bed, and the same thing is somewhat applicable to the fundraising side," he added.
"We started at about $250 per delivery. It's down to about $200 for each time ... because when we leave the room, we want to make sure they get everything necessary to have a good night's rest, so we give them the bed, the sheets, the comforter, the pillow. Each child gets a Bible, a teddy bear, and then there's a little bag of snacks that we leave for each child."
Some partners focus on buying Bibles and others focus on providing teddy bears.
"We're kind of at a point now where we're just kind of anxious to get our program back into full swing," McConnell said.
Kids are the traditional recipients, but "a few instances" have included beds being given to the mother of the household as well. "These Saturdays ... we'll give out anywhere from 20 to 50 beds on any given Saturday. We hit the ''pause" button on the program back temporarily during COVID, as you'd expect ... and we're just now easing back into it. We've got 21 beds this week we're working to get delivered some time in the next two weeks, so we're starting to take applications again and deliver beds again."
The need, he said, is ongoing, and involvement has its rewards.
"It's nice to see a child that's never had a bed before be told that's their bed, and to see them climb in it for the first time and lay down on it, and some of the comments that come out of them when they have that experience for the first time. They just can't believe that they own their own bed, and it's theirs."