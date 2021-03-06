Barry Olliff: A life of investments and horses

Barry Olliff considers himself to be a lucky man.
He's always found himself in the right place at the right time, and his journey has taken him from England to Aiken.
Olliff was born in Richmond, Surrey, England, about 10 miles west of London, on New Year's Eve 1944. Most of his life in England, though, was spent in Camberley, Surrey, England, about 35 miles southwest of London.
He dropped out of school at the age of 16, and didn't attend college. Instead, he went directly into the workforce for a company that did soldering, "which is probably not something that anybody’s heard of these days," Olliff said.
After working that job for a year, Olliff said his parents wanted him to get some qualifications so he went back to school to finish his education.
"That lasted a year," Olliff said with a slight laugh. "That didn’t work."
Thus, at the age of 18, Olliff was still searching for his career. However, his luck was about to change.
At a wedding anniversary party for his parents, Olliff met a woman who worked with his mother. The woman's father was a senior person with a company on the London Stock Exchange, and he got Olliff a job as a messenger.
Olliff's dream was to become a member of the London Stock Exchange, and he now had a path to it. He started working 14 to 15 hour days, not at all concerned about the amount of time. He just hoped that if he worked hard enough, he could achieve his goal.
"I stayed with the same company, Denny Brothers, which became Pinchin Denny, for 15 years," Olliff said. "I then worked for another company, Laing & Cruickshank, for another 10 years."
In 1987, Olliff branched out and started his own company, Olliff & Partners. The company, described as "an agency stockbroker and corporate finance boutique specializing in the United Kingdom investment trust sector," morphed into City of London Investment Management in 1993.
Olliff came to America a few years afterward, in 1995, due to an opportunity for City of London Investment Management to expand its business to the U.S. in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, about an hour west of Philadelphia.
Oliff met his wife, Cyndy, around 1997 in Mortonville, a nearby town, where she helped her brother run a restaurant.
"She often worked behind the bar, (and) I was the other side of the bar," Olliff said.
The two were married in 2002.
Olliff's dream of becoming a member of the London Stock Exchange did eventually come true. CLIG was listed on the AIM market in 2006, a sub-market of the main exchange, before joining the main market in 2010.
Also in 2010, Olliff purchased Stable View in Aiken and has turned the property, described as "a gathering place," into an equestrian training facility.
He credits his wife for getting him interested in all things equestrian, as Cyndy used to "buy and sell thoroughbred horses off the track and re-engineer them and sell them."
Stable View is described by Olliff as his "retirement project." While the property was originally 160 acres, he has bought an additional 850 surrounding acres to expand.
As for his retirement, he officially left City of London on Dec. 31, 2020.
"You start a business, you finish up as a shareholder, and I’m in the process of selling those shares now, (and getting) the opportunity to be creative and do things such as Stable View, along with Cyndy," Olliff said.
Despite his retirement, Olliff is not one to sit still.
"I’m not a guy who can retire at 75 and put my feet up and watch the History Channel," Olliff said. "I need to be creative, and this is my third opportunity, really, to create a brand."
Last year put a bit of a damper on Olliff's plans as Stable View had to shut down for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020; however, Olliff said they've gotten lucky since re-opening.
"(Since opening up again), we’ve had record entries, year on year, or, in some instances, year on two years," Olliff said. "Entries are up between (33%) and 50%."
Olliff credits this rise to the nature of horses.
"The facility is outdoors," Olliff said. "This is a sport, it’s not a contact sport. If you’re on a horse, you’re probably 6 feet away from someone. So, it’s a unique sport in the context that transmission is reduced. So, it gives people a warm fuzzy feeling. They can get outside, they can go and follow their dream, they can do their sport, they can do it at an upper level or a lower level."
Olliff said he sees Aiken as being in a "sweet spot" in terms of its downtown and restaurants, which separates it from the competition within a horse context.
"If you go to Wellington or Ocala, (you're) not going to have the downtown as we have in Aiken," Olliff said.
In terms of future plans, Olliff said he wants Stable View to "be seen as an integral part of Aiken and Aiken’s offerings. We might be outside the city limit, but we see Aiken as being the epicenter of what we’re doing in terms of the support structure amongst horse people."
Over the next few years, Olliff said they will continue to develop the equestrian program, as well as do environmental work and community work.
"There are a number of projects that we’ve got lined up over the next few years that we would like to bring about that I think will put Stable View even more at the center of the equestrian industry in Aiken," Olliff said.