Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in Aiken reacts to achievement of Vice President Kamala Harris

When Madam Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office, there were women all over the United States wearing chucks and pearls on Inauguration Day to celebrate and honor her achievement.
Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. chapter in Aiken joined in the show of support and expressed their feelings about her after she was sworn in as vice president and Joe Biden sworn in as president Jan. 20.
“I'm proud because she's a woman of color and, on that day, it was just not Alpha Kappa Alpha women wearing those chucks and pearls. We had the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority wearing chucks and pearls; we had the women of Zeta Phi Beta wearing chucks and pearls; and we had women of Sigma Gamma Rho wearing chucks and pearls; and my Facebook page was even flooded with non-Greek women wearing chucks and pearls, so it was a proud day for women of color,” said Miriam W. Hicks, the president of the local Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers are what Harris was known for wearing during her campaign to show she is a relatable American. Harris also wore pearls to honor the founders and incorporators of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. who were referred to as the "Twenty Pearls."
The sorority is “a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope,” according to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. website.
The Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was chartered April 13, 1976, by 15 charter members. The chapter will be celebrating its 45-year anniversary this year.
Kappa Upsilon Omega also chartered the Mu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. at USC Aiken in 1978.
Two charter members are still there and reflected on how they felt about seeing their sorority sister Vice President Kamala Harris sworn into office.
“Our pride was showing. I felt like that part of me was up there taking that oath with her,” said Janie H. Key, a charter member of Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. “I mean, I still smile every time I see her beautiful face and know that she's doing all she can.”
Key said she had to pinch herself. “You know, some things you believe in, and you believe that it can happen, but until it really happens, you're not really sure,” Key said.
“I think it was important that, as always, to be able to see an example of what you can become, you can always imagine, but when you see it, it becomes concrete, it becomes reality,” said Ann S. Dicks, a charter member of Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority itself could not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, but the majority of the members did individually support and endorse her.
Dicks said she knew Harris would be a great asset because of her previous experience as a U.S. senator. Dicks also said Harris will be able to bring parity to some of the issues and maybe even some of the legislation that will come out of the Biden-Harris administration.
Velice R. Cummings, the South Atlantic Region Cluster VI Coordinator from the Kappa Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., had the pleasure of meeting Harris on multiple occasions in person and virtually.
Cummings was one of the organizers who worked with organizers when Harris campaigned in Aiken. Cummings also had the opportunity to talk to Harris when she was at the Pink Ice Ball, a scholarship fundraiser, that was held in Columbia, S.C.
Cummings said Harris becoming vice president has energized her to get back into politics heavily again.
“We've had strong women in our background, and the fact that women have always been in the background, to see us, now on the forefront it just lets the world know what we knew all along,” Key said. “Women are very, very strong and powerful.”
Dicks said Harris is very inclusive and believes she will bring everyone into the picture when making decisions.
“We are all about service to all mankind, that's our No. 1 goal, and that's why we are all connected to make sure we want to make sure here in the CRSA (Central Savannah River Area), especially the city of Aiken, that we are doing what we have always done, this is nothing new for us,” Cummings said, “We're moving to great heights.”
Hicks said Harris will definitely live up to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. mission of “service to all mankind,” and she believes the Biden-Harris combination is going do some great things for the nation.