The Aiken Standard hosted its 28th annual Aiken's Choice awards night Tuesday, June 29, at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken. Readers chose winners in almost 200 categories. Those winners were treated to an evening of food, drink, music and mingling. Swag bags containing goodies provided by a variety of sponsors were available for guests. This was the largest celebration for the best of Aiken in the past 28 years, said Diane Daniell, advertising manager at the Aiken Standard. “It gives our readers an opportunity to select who they think is best in Aiken,” she said.
Aiken's Choice 2021: Readers' choice winners celebrated at Newberry Hall
- By Allen Riddick Contributor
