Aiken Women's Heart Board continues to advocate against heart disease, even while on pause

February is typically a big month for the Aiken Women's Heart Board.

The organization is usually gearing up for its annual Heart Show Benefit, which has been held for over 41 years and has raised more than $2 million for the American Heart Association.

In 2021, however, the organization is on pause and the show was canceled in October, due to COVID-19-related concerns.

In fact, the organization spent much of 2020 in the same state, according to Melanie Wofford, the board's president. Wofford said she's not sure when it will be safe again to have the show at its full capacity and potential.

Despite these issues, the Aiken Women's Heart Board's mission remains the same since its 1968 founding by Eleanor Bookstaver: raise funds for the American Heart Association and keep the issue of heart disease in the forefront of the Aiken community.

"There’s so many of our members," Wofford said. "Each of us has our own personal story and connection because it does kill so many people around us."

Anne Kelty, the board's treasurer, said that donations have been a bit more difficult to come by while on pause. The benefit show is the board's one big event each year, so the money has mainly been a steady stream of small donations.

The board also brought in funds from a few "front porch" performances held this past November and December. As the name implies, the shows were literally performed on a porch and audience members were seated in the yard with social distance safety measures in place.

However, Kelty did note that most of the board's expenses each year come from the benefit show so, without that, there haven't been many costs, beyond operational ones.

Despite a lower amount coming in, the board will still be making its donation to the American Heart Association, as it does each year. These funds are definitely needed, Wofford said.

"Unfortunately, over the 53 years the Aiken Women's Heart Board has existed, heart disease now kills more women than it ever did in 1968," Wofford said. "It remains the No. 1 killer of women."

Wofford has been on the board for about 12 years and assumed the presidency right around the time the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Wofford was diagnosed with the coronavirus in November and said she's still dealing with some of the after-effects to this day.

"Recovering from (COVID-19) has really reassured me that we absolutely made the right decision," Wofford said. "I’m basically healthy and fit and don’t have any of the pre-exisiting risk factors, and I can’t imagine going through it if I had."

While she was isolating for two weeks, Wofford did some research on links that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and doctors have found between COVID-19 and the heart.

She saw some of the serious effects that they're starting to see in people and what the common denominators are, she said.

"That really has given me a stronger purpose that there’s a whole other reason now that we need to be fighting for more research and more dollars to go into this issue because now there’s another layer to the whole thing," Wofford said.

Kelty said she's been part of numerous women's organizations and the Aiken Women's Heart Board is unique.

"I think it’s the common purpose that all the members have, like I do – family members that have been affected by heart disease," Kelty said. "Everyone is aligned with our purpose and our mission. We’re all looking to the same goal, which I think makes it much easier."

Kelty said her family has a history of women getting heart disease, so she lives her life with the goal of not having it. She's been successful thus far.

"I think that it’s an important thing to bring to mind, especially for women," Kelty said.

Wofford said she can't wait to see the show go on again and has received numerous phone calls asking about it.

"That’s been a real treasure the last few months, hearing from people how much they miss it and how supportive they are," Wofford said.

However, she knows it will come back one day and she is thrilled that the COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Aiken, as that means one step closer to a return to normalcy.

"There’s no pandemic that’s going to keep us down for too long," Wofford said.