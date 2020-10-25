Aiken Symphony Orchestra: Season opens with 'Magnificent Strings' performance

The Aiken Symphony Orchestra hosted its first performance event Sunday, Oct. 18, since shutting down due to COVID-19.
The performance, entitled "Magnificent Strings," featured the Aiken Symphony Chamber Orchestra under the baton of guest conductor Neil Casey. He is the assistant director of orchestras at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Currently, only strings, percussion instruments, and the piano are the only instruments that can be played in live performances.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 70 patrons were allowed into USC Aiken's 700-seat Etherredge Center for the performance.
Aiken Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Deedee Vaughters said she was "pleased that all ASO patrons came wearing masks and passed mandatory temperature screenings."
This was the first event of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra's 2020-21 season.
Attendees removed their masks briefly for photos.