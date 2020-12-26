Aiken Symphony Guild brings music to Aiken County's youth

The Aiken Symphony Guild may often be overlooked in Aiken's arts venues, but the Guild is ultimately the reason Aiken has such a prominent musical scene.
Though the Guild has taken a back seat to its successor – the Aiken Symphony Orchestra – the all-volunteer Guild continues to influence Aiken's music as a sort of supportive parent to the Aiken Symphony Orchestra. However, the Guild has its own events and obligations, especially when it comes to its ongoing Children's Concerts.
The Prelude
Established in 1986, the Guild was formed by Dr. Peggy Fitch for the sole purpose of bringing music to Aiken.
The Guild formerly contracted with the Augusta Symphony and was able to bring three symphony events a year to Aiken. However, the partnership soon became too expensive, said Sharon Johnson, the Guild's current president.
Around the same time, Dr. Donald Portnoy, who currently serves as the Aiken Symphony Orchestra’s conductor, decided to form Aiken's own orchestra.
"The [Guild and the Orchestra] just kind of melded together after that," Johnson said.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra soon blossomed into the musical powerhouse it is today, however, the Guild stayed on the musical bandwagon, so to speak, and now serves as the "fundraising arm" for the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, as well as for its own concert endeavors.
Moreover, the Guild turned its focus to bringing musical education to Aiken's younger crowd.
Adagio, for the children
The Guild works closely with Aiken and Edgefield public school systems to bring its Youth Concert Series for both counties' fifth-grade students.
With assistance from the Weill Institute at Carnegie Hall, the Guild has been able to bring musical materials into the public schools to teach students musical forms before the yearly concerts in February, Johnson said, which gives students a chance to memorize the material before they see it in person at the Etherredge Center.
"It's very exciting for them," Johnson said, who additionally acts as chairperson for the Children's Concerts. "Most of these children have never been in a concert situation. They may not have been to anything more than a movie."
The Guild puts on four concerts in a two-day span, boasting an attendance of more than 11,000 students each year, Johnson said.
This year, the Guild managed to slip in its most recent Children's Concert, as it took place before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Aiken. However, the 2021 concerts have been canceled as a precaution and are set to pick back up in 2022.
"We think, with the vaccine and all, by summer, things should be getting back to normal," Johnson said. "Summer will get us into the next school year."
The Guild additionally had to postpone its biggest fundraising concerts, Horses and Harmony III, which was originally scheduled for April 25, 2020. After being rescheduled again to Nov. 7, the Guild set an official reschedule date to Saturday, May 1, 2021, with the concert to be held outdoors.
Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in February 2021.