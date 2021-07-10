Aiken Pickledillys create community through pickleball

When Pam Haley and her husband were looking for places to move, the availability of pickleball was high on their checklist.

Haley said she found the Aiken pickleball website and saw that the city featured both indoor and outdoor courts, and looked organized. She contacted one of the players in the club and was impressed.

The family moved to Aiken in February, and Haley said "we went to Odell Weeks' outdoor courts and the group playing invited us to play, took our phone number, and we quickly integrated into playing at Odell and Eustis Park."

"We met so many friendly people at both places and almost immediately felt a strong sense of the pickleball community," Haley said. "We love Aiken and pickleball is a major reason why."

The Aiken pickleball club, or the Pickledillys as they're sometimes called, are "basically just a group of pickleball enthusiasts," according to Michele Bullington, a member of the club who also heads up the club's marketing.

Pickleball hasn't been around in Aiken for too long, being brought to the community by Michael and Loretta Beckner in 2010. It has amassed a decent-sized following since then, with the website listing 351 members, and plays at several public locations, including Odell Weeks, Virginia Acres Park and Eustis Park, as well as private facilities at some local country clubs and the Y.

Bullington said the group has formed a strong community, which stems from pickleball's status as a socially engaging sport.

"We typically play doubles, but when we’re not playing, in between games, we’re drinking our water and we’re chit-chatting over at the picnic table," Bullington said. "Various groups form, and sometimes you just get to know people. It’s very social."

Pickleball is both an indoor and outdoor sport, which Bullington said was great during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The availability of outdoor pickle ball during the pandemic was really a big deal because it kept us fit, it kept us active, it kept us happy during an uncertain time," Bullington said.

If a new player has any concerns about their playing abilities, Bullington said "there's something for everybody, no matter what your fitness level or your skill level is."

The organization's website, aikenpickleball.com, is filled with an extensive amount of information, including all upcoming events, guidelines and rules for different courts, a list of all members and all the information one would ever want or need to know about the sport itself.

"I’ve met all sorts of new friends," Bullington said. "I’ve lived here 30 years, but now I have a whole new set of friends because they’re in the pickle ball community."

New player clinics are held monthly. Players can learn the basics of the game and are provided information on how to find other players at their level. More information can be found on the organization's website.

Additionally, the eighth installment of the Palmetto Doubles Invitational Pickleball Tournament will return in September. Players from the CSRA and beyond will compete in brackets divided by age and skill level at Odell Weeks. In 2019, over 200 people from 10 states participated.

"The pickleball community in Aiken is thriving," Bullington said.