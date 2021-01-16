Aiken Interfaith Partners seek to foster respect, understanding among faiths

On a sunny and brisk morning the second Saturday in January, around a dozen people shuffled through the cemetery at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, learning about many of the people buried there, including soldiers, artists and dignitaries of the past.
The tour was one of a handful of events planned for Interfaith Harmony Month to be held by Aiken Interfaith Partners. Interfaith dialogue fosters mutual respect and harmony between people of differing religions.
The tour at St. Thaddeus touched on almost two centuries worth of history at the Episcopalian church. Christianity is just one of many religious faiths represented in the group alongside Buddhism, Islam, the Baha’i faith, Sikhism, Judaism and others.
“I think it’s important that we talk to each other and get to know each other and not have myths and fears based on myths and misunderstandings about each other,” said Bill Collins, chair of the Aiken Interfaith Partners.
“There’s been a great deal of religious violence, or at least violence that seems to use religion as an excuse, in the course of history. You can cite all kinds of examples, and people can be whipped up into a frenzy because of fear of the unknown – the ‘other,’ who is unknown and seems strange and dangerous, and we have to dispel that.”
Collins said the only way to have a peaceful society is if people respect, not fear, one another.
If someone is going to learn about another’s religion, learn it from that person, he said.
Collins worked to form the local group after getting involved with ecumenism – which seeks to build unity among Christians – through St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken.
Through ecumenism work, Collins got involved with Interfaith Partners of South Carolina and then formed a group in Aiken.
“We’ve been meeting gradually,” he said. “Membership has changed a little bit over time. Couple of people have died, and other people have joined; but we continue. We talk with each other. We work with each other. We really have become friends.”
Aiken Interfaith Partners holds events and meetings throughout the year, but especially during January.
“The governor of South Carolina proclaims the month of January as Interfaith Harmony Month,” said Ugur Clare. “Interfaith Harmony Month, we do all kinds of events to celebrate this month, and it’s important to spread peace among our communities and increase understanding among different faith groups, which is sorely needed these days.”
Last year, the Aiken group held an in-person Interfaith Human Library and will hold the event virtually later this month on Zoom.
Clare said the event is a “unique opportunity” where individuals, or readers, can sign up for a 20-minute, one-on-one chat with a person of a certain faith, the book.
Around 20 faith traditions will be represented during this year’s event on Jan. 30.
Those wishing to sign up to take part in the Aiken virtual Interfaith Human Library may do so at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4dacab2fa2ffc70-aiken.
“I find interfaith dialogues especially important as a Muslim woman that is constantly misunderstood as someone who’s oppressed and misunderstood in the community,” Clare said. “I think it makes it worthwhile for me, at least, if I can talk to a person and answer questions about my faith as well as learn the faiths of other people so we can get over our biases and prejudices.”
She said the best way to create peace and harmony is to interact with people of other faiths and understand them.
“If this event doesn’t reach more than one person, but that one person through this event changes or softens their biases about another faith group, it’s worthwhile for me,” Clare said.
Cheryl Nail of Columbia is the chair of Interfaith Partners of South Carolina, and she said many people use interfaith dialogue to point out how people are alike, which is important. More important to her, she said, is respecting and celebrating the differences.
“When you sit down and you listen to people and you take the time to understand what those differences are, you realize it’s those differences that make us a strong state and a strong country and a strong community,” Nail said.
Nail said she has always been involved in interfaith efforts without knowing it. She’s Jewish, and the majority of her friends growing up were not. She mentioned having friends who were Sikh, Christian and Hindu. She said she never understood the significance of that until she was older.
Nail mentioned the 2018 shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and said the first phone calls she received were from friends with Interfaith Partners of South Carolina.
“Those calls not only asked how I was doing but, ‘What can I do for you and your community?’ and they showed up. The showed up not just figuratively, but literally,” Nail said.
Those friends came to the synagogue to pray with them even though they weren’t Jewish. They were there “standing up – solidarity – letting us know that we weren’t alone,” she said.