Aiken County Historical Society helps preserve and document Aiken's past

For more than 50 years, the Aiken County Historical Society has been preserving and documenting the past locally.
The organization was established in 1954.
Since 1999, Allen Riddick has been the Historical Society’s president.
Through the nonprofit’s efforts during his tenure, 26 historical markers have been put up in various locations that were significant in Aiken County’s past.
The most recent was unveiled last September at the Legare-Morgan House at 241 Laurens St. S.W.
One of the oldest residences in Aiken, it was the home of writer, inventor and painter James Mathews Legare in the 1800s.
Other places where there are historical markers include the sites of the old Aiken County Hospital that stands on Richland Avenue West and the Aiken County Public Library on Chesterfield Street South.
The Public Library building used to be a school, the Aiken Institute.
The process of obtaining a historical marker “is relatively simple, but it does take some research,” Riddick said. “You have to submit the wording to the (South Carolina) Department of Archives and History, and when you submit the wording, you have to also submit documentation that backs up whatever you want on the sign. We can offer suggestions about what we want on the marker, but they (the Department of Archives and History) ultimately decide how it will read.
“Once they approve the marker,” he continued, “they send us a copy (of what will appear on it). We look at it, and if it’s all right with us, we send the wording off to Ohio and get the sign made.”
The cost is around $2,000.
“Not just anybody can apply for one,” Riddick said. “You have to have a historical entity supporting you. There have been a few that have gone up that we weren’t involved with.”
There is a historical marker on Laurens Street that commemorates the 1953 explosion caused by a natural gas leak downtown that killed 10 people.
“It looks similar to the others, but it is not an official state marker,” Riddick said. “The Department of Archives and History didn’t think it (the explosion) was important in the realm of the history of South Carolina, but we thought it was important to Aiken’s history. It was a big event.”
One of the markers erected during Riddick’s presidency was taken down after being stuck by a vehicle. It was located at the site of Pascalis Plantation in Montmorenci.
Riddick said the marker would be placed in a new spot that is safer from traffic, but still visible from U.S Route 78, after a new pole has been purchased and the sign has been sandblasted and repainted.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, “the place that would sandblast the sign is not doing that kind of work right now, so I still have it in my backyard,” Riddick said.
COVID-19 also has disrupted other activities of the Historical Society, which usually meets three times annually.
Most of the time during those gatherings, the program is about a local topic, “but every now and then,” Riddick said, there is a speaker who talks about a subject that is broader in scope.
“We’ve had somebody speak on the trains of South Carolina before,” he added, “and we had another good meeting when there was a program about prisoner of war camps in South Carolina. There was one in Aiken during World War II.”
The Historical Society also publishes a newsletter. For more information about the Historical Society, visit aikencountyhistory.org.
There are 100 to 125 individuals, families and businesses that regularly pay dues, Riddick said.
The Historical Society currently is involved in projects to erect historical markers recognizing the 150th anniversary of Aiken County’s founding this year and the Jewish merchants who used to be prominent in downtown Aiken.