Aiken County Historical Society helps preserve and document Aiken's past

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.