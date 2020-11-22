Aiken Chamber Music Series: Musicians give community performances in creative way

The plaza in front of St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church on Fairfield Street in downtown Aiken was the scene of a free musical event Saturday, Nov. 14.
The performance was part of the new Aiken Chamber Music Series, created to bring musical performances to the community in a creative way.
Members of Augusta Virtuosi performed Antonin Dvorak's String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96 in F major "American" from the steps to attendees sitting in the courtyard of the church.
Augusta Virtuosi is a collective of area professional musicians founded by conductor and violinist Adam DePriest for high-quality performances. The featured musicians were Laura Tomlin and Pawel Kozak on violin, Douglas Temples on viola and Ismail Akbar on cello.
For the inaugural 2020-2021 season, the Aiken Chamber Music Series will feature performances with musicians representing many organizations from the greater Aiken area, including Aiken Symphony, Augusta Symphony, Aiken Civic Orchestra and others.
People wore masks and were socially distanced during the performance. Masks were removed briefly for photographs.