On Friday, April 23, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of David Jameson, hosted its 103rd Annual Gala. The festivities kicked off at the Etherredge Center and later spilled outside, onto a USC Aiken campus lawn, for sunset cocktails in a garden-party atmosphere. Ryan Reynolds replaced Julie Whitsell as the new Chamber Chairperson for 2021. S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn was named the 2020 Chamber Man of the Year, and Dr. Sandra Jordan was selected as the 2020 Chamber Woman of the Year. Large Business of the Year was awarded to Security Federal Bank, a key partner in coronavirus relief and recovery efforts. Small Business of the Year was awarded to Family Pharmacy, which has administered thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations to date and continues to respond locally to the pandemic.
Aiken Chamber Gala: Business leaders honored at annual celebration
- By Allen Riddick Contributor
