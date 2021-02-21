Aiken Center for the Arts: Artists paint live at "Going...Going...Gone" exhibit opening

The opening reception for "Going...Going...Gone," an exhibition supporting wildlife conservation and education through art, was held Feb. 4 at the Aiken Center for the Arts.
The exhibition, which features the works of Robert Campbell, Camryn Finnan and Whitney Kurlin, continues through March 19. The Center for the Arts is at 122 Laurens St. S.W.
Robert Campbell is an artist and designer for conservation organizations worldwide.
Finnan is a photographer and dog trainer who has been involved in efforts to prevent poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.
Kurlan is a wildlife conservation artist specializing in endangered species.
During the opening reception, Campbell and Kurlan painted live using Finnan's photographs as subjects.
Masks were required during the event and were only removed briefly for photos.