Adam DePriest: Violinist has the local music world on a string

Two decades ago, violinist Adam DePriest and his two brothers made up half of the Aiken Youth Orchestra.

Today the talented Aiken native, who will turn 32 in February, leads the group as its conductor.

During those 20 years, DePriest has expanded his musical range. He founded and conducts the Aiken Civic Orchestra. He is an in-demand soloist and ensemble member for local events. He performs with orchestras across South Carolina and in Georgia and is an educator and strong advocate for community outreach and engagement through music and the arts.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I have never had a job outside of music,” DePriest said recently before an ensemble rehearsal for USC Aiken strings students. “I don’t want to take that for granted. I’ve been very lucky. Part of being a musician is you have to go get ’em sometimes, and you have to be your own entrepreneur. I’m always doing something.”

Aiken Youth Orchestra

After high school, DePriest returned as a guest artist with the Aiken Youth Orchestra and eventually took over the direction of the group from the late Joe Laorenza, who directed bands in many Aiken County public schools.

“We are proud to have a couple levels of orchestras with the top orchestra as the premier student string ensemble in Aiken County,” DePriest said. “Over a short time, we have grown from a beginner-level ensemble with only two performances a year to an advancing orchestra with an engaging community presence with several performances throughout the year. Luckily, we have been able to continue the Aiken Youth Orchestras with social distancing measures in place.”

In addition to their regular concerts at the Aiken Center for the Arts, which supports the orchestra’s development, the students perform a schedule of community outreach programs, including art gallery openings, Christmas concerts in Hopelands Gardens, pre-concert entertainment for the Aiken Civic Orchestra and the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and other events.

Today, the Aiken Youth Orchestra averages between 20 and 30 strings players.

“Especially with the younger ones, music is something they can appreciate and enjoy the rest of their lives,” DePriest said.

But music is more than notes that make beautiful melodies.

“There have been so many studies done on how much music does for the brain: higher test scores and better social skills,” DePriest said. “It’s really a cross-disciplinary thing. There’s math involved. There’s history behind the composers. There’s science with acoustics.”

Aiken Civic Orchestra

DePriest founded the Aiken Civic Orchestra in 2012 as a small string ensemble of 12 local string players.

The group has grown into a full-size, semi-professional symphonic orchestra with a personnel list of about 160 musicians.

During a normal season, the orchestra performs about 12 programs with music ranging from popular works to masterpieces and even contemporary compositions.

The musicians vary in background and experience. Most have other careers, and the orchestra has become a community outlet and experience for a variety of musicians who love their instruments and making music, DePriest said.

“I saw a need for such an ensemble to serve local musicians,” he said. “I had a handful of adult students at the time and knew many local players, but others began to surface. The growth has been wonderful. The orchestra has humble beginnings and has since grown into something with a life of its own. There was a need. People wanted to play, so that’s where we started.”

DePriest said a characteristic of the Aiken Civic Orchestra is the musicians' dedication to outreach, collaboration and community engagement.

“Our motto is ‘Celebrating Community Through Music,’” DePriest said. “It really brings the community together.”

The orchestra has partnered with musical and nonmusical organizations, often raising money and awareness for worthy causes, including Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) and raising scholarship money for string students at the Aiken Center for the Arts.

The orchestra also participated in the fundraising campaign that helped make USCA an all-Steinway piano school. The orchestra is one of the organizations listed on a permanent plaque celebrating that distinction in the Etherredge Center lobby.

The Aiken Civic Orchestra also collaborates with vocal ensembles, including the Aiken Choral Society, Aiken Singers, Augusta Chorale, Belles Canto, Columbia County Choral Society, Masterworks Festival Chorus, South Boundary Singers and several church choirs.

DePriest said his job as the orchestra’s director and conductor is “to inspire the musicians, encourage them and push them to be the best that they can be.”

“Usually, the musicians will give you about 70 percent, and it’s up to me to get the last 30 percent out of them,” DePriest said. “It’s just a fulfilling experience for us to be able to come together and be able to create beautiful music, these wonderful pieces of art, these masterpieces. It’s a living, breathing thing as they work together.”

Coping with COVID-19

DePriest said the COVID-19 pandemic made last year and this year “unusual, to say the least,” but the pandemic has not taken away all opportunities to continue to make music. With social distancing dictating smaller ensembles, DePriest formed the Aiken Chamber Music Series for smaller groups of musicians.

“This concert series is designed to engage musicians and audiences in a creative way ‘beyond the podium,’” DePriest said.

At St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, where he is an artist-in-residence, DePriest hosted the members of the Augusta Virtuosi for a performance outside on the steps of the church to a socially distant crowd in the courtyard.

“I was really inspired by the wonderful acoustics created by the courtyard,” DePriest said.

Augusta Virtuosi is a collective of professional musicians DePriest formed to perform high-quality concerts and collaborations. The group began when the Colton Ballet of Augusta approached DePriest to direct a “Strings Attached” ballet performance in 2019.

At the beginning of 2020, Augusta Virtuosi performed a concert of Baroque masters with guest artist Grigor Arakelian from Armenia.

“People are still talking about that concert,” DePriest said.

Education advocate

As an educator, DePriest began teaching string lessons while still a student at Aiken High School more than 14 years ago. While attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia, he maintained a studio of students in Aiken, Columbia and eventually Augusta.

He teaches privately but also has been involved with forming after-school Suzuki programs at the Aiken Center for the Arts and at the Augusta Preparatory Day School and the Episcopal Day School in Augusta.

He also has coordinated educational outreach programs for Joye in Aiken, the week-long arts festival that brings in world-class performers and students from the Juilliard School in New York City for performances throughout town.

DePriest specializes in the Suzuki Method for many of his students. Suzuki was a Japanese man who developed a way of teaching young children to play by heart, DePriest said. His technique evolved into an entire methodology and philosophy for students, parents and teachers.

“These students learn the same repertoire, and it becomes fun to play music with their peers in a nurturing environment,” DePriest said. “They get to perform before symphony concerts and for various festivals, such as Aiken’s Makin’ or Arts in the Heart of Augusta. During the holiday season, we often will visit and perform at several senior facilities and communities to spread our musical cheer.”

In July 2019, DePriest helped to reinstate the South Carolina Suzuki Institute.

Music tech

The pandemic has slowed down community outreach visits, DePriest said, but technology, including video calls, allows students to continue their lessons.

Although DePriest is looking forward to being with his students in person again, the pandemic has allowed him to develop new technological skills.

He learned to change the settings on Zoom to improve the audio quality. Zoom treats music as background noise, DePriest said. He can scan documents for his students and send them videos, allowing them to play together. He can’t play live with his students on Zoom because of the delay.

“It’s different,” DePriest said. “I’m not against technology, but I’m old-fashioned. I like to do things in person.”

Being able to work from home instead of traveling between lessons and performances has been nice, too, DePriest said.

“I can get up and walk to the other end of my house, and I’m there,” he said. “I like that. It’s no substitute for being in person, but I can deal with it.”

Musical training

A son of Joann and the late Ed DePriest, Adam began violin lessons studying with Joanne Stanford while in the first grade at Mead Hall Episcopal School.

Around 2000, he and his brothers, Jonathan and Andrew, also string players, formed the DePriest Trio. As a new group, they played for the opening of the Dillard’s department store in the Aiken Mall.

“I think they paid us in gift cards,” said DePriest, who also has a sister, April. “It was about Christmastime. We played Christmas music. That was one of our first gigs.”

By middle school, DePriest knew music would be his life’s work.

“Early on, I was to the point where I knew this was something that I really liked and I wanted to do,” he said. “In fact, in school they’d ask these questions, where do you see yourself in 10 years, and I’d say I’ll be playing music.”

At 12, DePriest made his solo debut on the violin with the Augusta Symphony. At 16, he began studying the double bass and made his debut playing the instrument with the Augusta Symphony at 18.

DePriest earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in violin performance, studying with William Terwilliger and Neil Casey, from the University of South Carolina School of Music. He also earned a master’s degree in conducting under Donald Portnoy, the conductor of the Aiken Symphony and the former conductor of the Augusta Symphony, at USC.

During a normal season, DePriest performs regularly with the Aiken Symphony, the Augusta Symphony and the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra, in addition to other regional orchestras.

In March 2020, when the pandemic shut down most of his orchestra work, DePriest did something he had never done before: he planted a garden.

“I say I planted a garden,” he said. “Some people think I’m doing farming when I tell them my garden was about a 10th of an acre. To me, that’s a garden. I’m thinking, this coming season, I want to do about a quarter of an acre. I did carrots, squash, corn, and I did cucumbers. I think I’m going to do a lot more squash this year. I really enjoyed that. It’s nice to be outside. I had the time to do it, so I did it.”

Tops in strings

With so many existing resources in place, Aiken could become the premier city in South Carolina for string education, DePriest said.

“I really would love to have a more legitimate string experience in the schools,” he said. “There is such an incredible support system in place. There’s the Aiken Youth Orchestra. There’s the Aiken Civic Orchestra. There’s a professional symphony orchestra and another one right across the river that’s even more established. They get to have all of these wonderful opportunities, like Joye in Aiken.

“There’s just so much support in the community. It seems we really should be the best in the state in terms of strings education. That hasn’t happened yet. I think it should. I don’t think there’s anything holding us back except just doing it.”