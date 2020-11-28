ACTS serves the needs of Aiken through partnership with churches

Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS, helps to meet the needs of people in Aiken County through a variety of programs by providing food, transportation, clothing and more.
The organization was formed more than 34 years ago as a partnership of local churches.
Suzanne Jackson, executive director of the organization, said local churches realized they were duplicating services – like food pantries and clothes closets – and serving a lot of the same people but not meeting all the needs and not being as efficient as they could.
“One single church couldn’t meet all the needs of the community, so the 20 churches came together and started what is ACTS today,” Jackson said.
ACTS provides services in a variety of ways, with a food pantry, clothes closet, transportation program and utility and medical assistance.
Brian Coulter, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Aiken, said the need for help is more evident now than it has been in a long time, and there are dwindling resources and people that need an “extra boost.”
ACTS, he said, is a more beneficial, efficient and Christ-like way to meet those needs in the community.
Two programs Coulter mentioned are the food program and the transportation program.
ACTS is holistic in its approach, he said, taking individual needs and adding them together.
Clients can take advantage of a food pantry in Aiken, and there are additional food programs for seniors in Aiken, Wagener, Jackson, Graniteville and soon, Windsor.
Matt Steelman, pastor at NewSpring Church in Aiken, said the food program has been super helpful to people during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding ACTS is consistently helpful in meeting families' needs with high-quality food.
So far, data collected during the coronavirus pandemic – March through October – shows ACTS has provided supplemental food to 4,532 households, accounting for 144,753 people.
Steelman called ACTS a "staple" in the community, and said he is happy to have a front-row seat to see how much integrity, love and prayer goes into the organization.
Back in June, the organization began a monthly food distribution for anyone in Ridge Spring. Jackson said the coronavirus pandemic forced ACTS volunteers to look at things differently, but allowed them to serve more people via the Ridge Spring program.
Travis Cummings, a pastor in Ridge Spring, said ACTS is a “great organization,” and he said the food drive is important to the Ridge Spring area because there aren’t as many resources and some people in town have transportation issues.
The organization has a transportation program for those who need help getting around. People looking to become more self-sufficient can qualify to receive a bicycle – helmet, lock, lights and vest, too – to get to and from work.
There’s also a car program along similar lines, but with a more stringent application process.
Jackson said the organization receives donations of used cars from people as well as dealerships.
The person applying for the car must be able to afford the upkeep, and be able to pay for the registration and insurance. They pay a $25 per month maintenance fee to ACTS for two years, then the title is theirs.
“So they are able to get a car that is dependable that enables them to keep their employment and not depend on Uber or carpooling or another family member to get to and from work,” Jackson said.
ACTS has had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as holding interviews over the phone and briefly closing its resale stores when the state government closed certain establishments to attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
There are two ACTS resale stores, one in Aiken and one in Graniteville.
“It's a very important part of our ministry,” said Jackson. “Not only a place for our clients to shop, and for us to be able to donate our goods and for us to shop, but the actual proceeds support our mission.”
In 2019, 34% of the organization’s revenue came from the resale stores, she said.
The organization depends on the community to donate things like gently-used clothing, housewares and furniture.
Clients with clothing needs can also discreetly shop at the stores.
“If a client has clothing needs, then they receive a voucher that they can use for each family member up to 15 articles of clothing per family member, and we don’t pull the clothing for them,” Jackson said, adding customers can shop for the clothes themselves, and no one else in the store knows they are part of the program.
ACTS also runs a Christmas store in the winter, originally started by First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.
Families can purchase gifts for their kids at $3 per gift, below the value of the item, but still allowing parents to purchase presents for their children.
“It’s about the dignity of the parent being able to provide Christmas to their children,” Jackson said. “It’s not being given to them to give to their children, they actually have purchased it.”
Jackson said there have been more requests during the pandemic for discretionary services like rent assistance, motel accommodations or car repairs.
“Things that we don’t normally do, but we’ve been able to do that during COVID; so it’s been able to meet more of a need to prevent homelessness, and that’s something thats very important. Anything we can do to prevent someone from becoming homeless is important.”
ACTS is seeking volunteers to help with the food pantry, as well as food donations, especially canned vegetables.
More information about ACTS can be found at actsofaiken.org. ACTS is open to all residents of Aiken County with the exception of North Augusta, which is served by Community Ministry of North Augusta, and the Highway 421 corridor, which is served through Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center.
Cory Dunker, who has helped with the organization since 2003, said he began volunteering when he was searching for an opportunity to serve God.
He saw a lady in the parking lot of a local grocery store putting bunches of bread into her car, so he asked about the bread and learned she was taking it to ACTS.
“They’re serving the community for those who are in need financially, whether it’s food, medicine or utilities,” he said.
Volunteer Julie Stiles got involved when a fellow member of the Aiken Woman’s Club asked for members to come and help.
“So I came and helped; and when I left, I felt like, ‘Boy, I wish I could do more.’ When I left, I talked to one of the other volunteers, and I said, ‘If you ever need more help, I’ve got 30 years of office experience if I can help you,’” Stiles said.
The volunteer asked her to come back the next day, so she did.
“I fell in love with the people, the other volunteers. They have such kind hearts, and we’re trying to reach as many people as we can.”