Story Time in the Gardens begins spring season March 2

Story Time in the Gardens, a reading program that promotes literacy in Aiken’s youth, begins its spring season at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Story Time is free to attend and is held on the grounds of Rye Patch, located at 100 Berrie Road.
Parents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket; snacks and drinks are welcome. A free book is given to each family in attendance at every reading session. This program will be held every Tuesday afternoon in March, April and May.
Story Time will not be held the first week in April.
Families are encouraged to bring used books from home to help stock the Little Free Library in Hopelands Gardens. The Little Free Library, installed in April 2017, is a free book exchange that further encourages the mission of Story Time.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, when inclement weather occurs, the reading will be canceled. In the event of inclement weather, call the City of Aiken Rainout Hotline at 803-643-4661, check the City Channel 4 on Atlantic Broadband, the City of Aiken website, City of Aiken PRT social media accounts or download the City of Aiken Explorer app for instant notification of any changes. You will need to sign up and enable notifications.
All attendees over the age of 5 are required to wear a mask during the event and should practice social distancing.
Story Time in the Gardens would not be possible without support from these gracious sponsors: Aiken Rotary Club and United Way of Aiken County, both of whom are Literacy Laureate Sponsors; Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch; Pediatric Therapy of Aiken; Kitfox Pediatric Dentistry; Smith, Massey, Brodie, Guynn & Mayes P.A.; Bradley L. Boni LLC; and Tee Up to Read, a program provided by the Kisner Foundation.