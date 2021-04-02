St. Mary's teens mark Good Friday with drama

Most of the Christian faith's central events were in the spotlight in downtown Aiken Friday afternoon, with students in St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic church offering their annual Good Friday presentation.

"It's different every year, because ... all the seniors do the major parts and so it gets brought to life in a different way every year ... It's the same story, but just how people react ... and portray the characters always changes, so it's really interesting," said Maggie O'Leary, a senior at Aiken High. She served as a reader, offering Bible passages on which the presentation was based.

Lili Ross, a senior at Aquinas High, in Augusta, added, "I love that it's outside, rather than inside, and just kind of walking around the church, I feel like this really does help bring it more to life." She also led prayers and led singing at the end.

This year's lead role – that of Jesus – went to Patrick Sedlock, a senior at Silver Bluff High School.

Catholic tradition includes 14 stations of the cross, starting with Jesus being condemned to death and given a cross, which was to serve as the instrument of capital punishment, and proceeding through execution and the body being removed from the cross and placed in a tomb. Easter Sunday, also known to some as Resurrection Day, follows and represents the high point in the Christian calendar.

Helping call the shots Friday was Joan LaBone, leader of the parish's youth ministry. She said the event dates back 15 years, to when she got on board in her youth role. This year's presentation, she said, represented a welcome relief, as the 2020 event was Facebook only, due to COVID-19 and the 2019 event was held indoors, due to rough weather.