SRNS accepting teacher applications for mini-grants

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is now accepting applications for the Innovative Mini Grants Program, a competitive process that rewards innovative elementary and middle school educators in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Public and private school teachers in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Edgefield counties in South Carolina, and Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia are invited to participate.
Beginning this year, educators may now submit grant applications online. A rule change has been put into effect, as well. For Category A ($500), Category B ($750) or Category C ($1,000) grants, educators may apply as a single applicant or as a team with no more than three members.
During the last 11 years, SRNS has donated $700,000 to enhance local education through this program.
“Mini grants give us the opportunity to fund our ideas. Teachers get ideas for exciting and creative lessons, but sometimes we don't have the materials or funds to implement them. The grants provide that opportunity,” said Amber Bryan, a science teacher at Merriwether Middle School in North Augusta.
The program recognizes and supports projects that enhance elementary and middle school STEM programs. SRNS grants are expected to directly impact more than 12,000 students over the next school year.
For more information or to apply for a mini grant, visit srs.gov.
Applications must be submitted by March 5, 2021.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a Fluor-led company with Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, is responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, including the Savannah River National Laboratory, located near Aiken.