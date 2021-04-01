Zhang, Lindblad share lead at Augusta National Women's Amateur

EVANS — Rose Zhang hesitated Wednesday when asked about her status as the favorite at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Sure, she's No. 1 in the women's World Amateur Golf Ranking and, yes, she did just nearly win against the pros on the Symetra Tour.
The 17-year-old knows she's a known commodity, but she still doesn't think that means she's the "favorite."
What she is, however, is a co-leader heading into Saturday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
Zhang and LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad, the No. 4 player in the world, are the only two under par following Thursday's second round at Champions Retreat. They're 1 under, a shot clear of the field heading into the final 18 holes.
"I feel all right with my score," Zhang said. "I feel like I could have definitely done a lot better with some of the holes that I played, especially on the par 5s today, and there's some things that I think I need to work on in terms of course management again and club selection. But overall, I think it's a pretty solid day, just a lot of small mistakes out there."
Zhang made four birdies Thursday but offset them with four bogeys for an even-par 72. Only three players were under par on a day where tough pins and tricky winds again led to high scores.
Lindblad's 70 was the product of a scorching back nine. She turned in 3 over, having just double bogeyed the par-5 ninth, and then birdied five of her last nine for a back-nine 31.
Olivia Mahaffey, a fifth-year golfer at Arizona State, posted the round of the tournament so far with an eventful 69. She didn't make a par until her ninth hole, at which point she was 2 under for the day. She birdied the 11th and parred the rest, and she's tied for third with Vanderbilt junior Auston Kim at even-par for the championship.
"I think experience this week is huge," said Mahaffey, one of nine players to advance who also did so in 2019. "Knowing how the event works, knowing the formalities, knowing where you go, knowing what you can do, knowing the courses – I think it's one of those courses that the more you play, the better."
In all, 15 players are within five shots of the co-leaders following a marathon day at Champions Retreat. Inclement weather Wednesday meant 29 players didn't get to finish their first round until Thursday morning.
Nebraska senior Katherine Smith was leading at 4 under through 11 holes when the horn blew. She was even par by the time she finished the round, then shot 79 in the second round and found herself in a five-way playoff for the 30th and final spot in Saturday's final round.
That spot belongs to Oklahoma State sophomore Maja Stark, the lone player to make a birdie on the first playoff hole. The fourth to play in the group, she poured in her putt and pumped her right fist.
The entire field can play in Friday's practice round at Augusta National, and then those top 30 – separated by eight shots – will play for the title in the second edition of the ANWA.
Zhang will try to follow Jennifer Kupcho, who won in 2019 as the world No. 1, but will have plenty of competition.
Houston sophomore Karen Fredgaard and Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant shared the first-round lead at 2 under. Their scores rose in the second round, but they're still well within striking range – Fredgaard is two shots back at 1 over, and Grant is another shot behind.
Two of the four South Carolina Gamecocks in the field have tee times for Saturday. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, the world No. 3 and NCAA No. 1, followed up her first-round 75 with a 73 and is five back at 4 over. Ana Pelaez, the world No. 13 and NCAA No. 2, slipped to 6 over with a 79 but was a shot clear of the playoff. Paula Kirner (76) finished at 11 over, and Pimnipa Panthong (82) was 20 over.