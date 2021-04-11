Zalatoris finishes solo second in Masters debut

AUGUSTA — Will Zalatoris didn’t get the memo.
You know, the one that says first-timers aren’t supposed to contend at the Masters Tournament.
Golfers making their debut at Augusta National Golf Club are supposed to soak up the atmosphere, admire the scenery and, if they’re lucky, finish in the middle of the pack. Making the cut is usually a bonus.
Zalatoris, though, defied conventional wisdom. He opened with 2-under 70 in difficult scoring conditions, improved to 68 to jump into second place and stayed in striking distance with a third-round 71.
The 24-year-old joked that he told his family “if I’m stupid enough to think I can play here, then I’m stupid enough to think I can win it.”
Zalatoris didn’t win Sunday, but he remained in the conversation longer than most first-timers. He birdied the first two holes Sunday to pull within one of 54-hole leader and eventual champion Hideki Matsuyama. Zalatoris closed with 2-under 70 to finish solo second, one shot behind Matsuyama.
He called the experience an “absolute dream.”
“To be in a situation, I've been dreaming about it for 20 years, I thought I did a really good job this week of just enjoying the moment, but not letting it get to me,” Zalatoris said. “I think I kind of let everything soak in Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and then back to work on Thursday.”
Only three first-time participants have ever won the Masters. Horton Smith won the inaugural Augusta National Invitation Tournament in 1934, and Gene Sarazen won it the following year thanks to his albatross on the 15th hole. Since those first two Masters, only Fuzzy Zoeller (1979) has won in his Augusta debut.
The last first-timer to make a serious run at the green jacket was Jordan Spieth in 2014. He shared the 54-hole lead before eventually tying for second behind Bubba Watson.
Zalatoris quickly became a fan favorite at Augusta National as many of the tournament patrons pulled for him to win. He received a standing ovation at the 18th green Sunday.
“You know, when you think of playing in this tournament, you think of the shots, but hearing the patrons rooting for you just because they know that I'm the underdog was really cool,” he said.
Zalatoris played the front nine Sunday in 2-under fashion. Miscues at Nos. 10 and 12 dropped him further behind Matsuyama, but he made up for it with birdies at Nos. 15 and 17 and a nifty par save at the final hole.
Matsuyama bogeyed three of the final four holes and won by one shot over Zalatoris, who was playing in just his third major. Zalatoris finished tied for sixth at the 2020 U.S. Open.
“I think the fact that I'm frustrated I finished second in my third major says something, and the fact that I didn't let any moment really get to me was really exciting,” Zalatoris said. “And obviously my two majors as a pro, I finished sixth and runner-up. I know if I keep doing what I’m doing, I'm going to have a really good chance in the future.”
Technically, Zalatoris still is a member of the Korn Ferry Tour. That’s a step below the PGA Tour, but he’s played well enough in a limited number of starts to be among the top 50 players in the world. The former Wake Forest player looks to be a fixture on golf’s biggest stages for the foreseeable future.
“I guess it was a little under two years ago I was sitting down with my coaches and my agent and talking about playing mini-tour events, and not even two years later frustrated that I was one shot short of winning the Masters,” he said. “It's a pretty cool feeling.”