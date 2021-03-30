World's best vie for title at Augusta National Women's Amateur

The race to Augusta National Golf Club is back on for the world's best in women's amateur golf.
The Augusta National Women's Amateur returns this week for its second edition – last year's tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic – with 82 participants.
Thirty-six holes of golf played Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club will narrow the field down to the top 30, who will tee it up at Augusta National on Saturday for the final round.
"I can't even put into words how excited I am," said Wake Forest grad student Siyun Liu. "I grew up in China, and my family just have this tradition of like staying up all night to watch the Masters. Like, even my mom who doesn't play golf at all. So it's just super cool for me to have this opportunity to play at two amazing courses and actually set my feet on like Augusta National and just experience it myself.
"Also, because of COVID, I have been away from home for like 14½ months, and my dad just got here last week to caddie for me. So I'm just grateful to see my family, as well, because of this. There's just so much to this, and I can't even express how grateful I am for this opportunity on so many different levels."
There are 30 returnees from 2019's inaugural tournament, in which Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi dueled down the stretch before Kupcho pulled away to win by four shots after a round of 67.
UCLA signee Zoe Campos tied for fifth two years ago, and she's back as the tournament's top returning finisher. Florida State junior Beatrice Wallin tied for seventh.
A little farther down the leaderboard was Rose Zhang, who finished in a tie for 17th as a 15-year-old. She's risen to the No. 1 spot in the women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, and she recently returned from a wrist injury and nearly won against the pros on the Symetra Tour.
The Stanford-bound Zhang comes to Augusta with plenty of momentum, and that prior experience at both courses certainly doesn't hurt. Still, she cautioned that all of that past knowledge doesn't mean much without execution.
"I think there is a certain advantage because this course, the more you know it the better," she said. "You're able to see what shots you need to hit. But, in general, I think that coming back is still just as difficult. You're still gonna need to hit all the same shots."
Invitations to 2020's canceled tournament were honored this year, meaning a large portion of the field is finally getting to redeem that long-awaited opportunity.
Others, like the University of South Carolina's Ana Pelaez, weren't invited initially but earned spots after rapidly rising through the WAGR. Pelaez, who surged to No. 13 with strong finishes in Europe, is one of four Gamecocks in the field – she, No. 3 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Pimnipa Panthong and Paula Kirner were scheduled to play a practice round together Tuesday at Champions Retreat.
The tournament is primarily made up of the country's elite college golfers. But there are others, like Abbey Carlson, who are taking a break from work to be here. Carlson graduated last year from Vanderbilt with a degree in mechanical engineering and landed her dream job at Boeing.
"Yeah, I have had to take off all this week for work. I told my boss as soon as the invite came out, 'I'll be gone this week,'" she said. "It was kind of like, yes, I'll be gone, I'm not really asking for permission, type of thing. But taking off this week kind of added a little bit of pressure the last couple of weeks of trying to get things done and things wrapped up, so I didn't feel like I was missing anything at work, like trying to tie up loose ends before I left."
Though only the top 30 will compete Saturday at Augusta National, everyone in the field will be able to play a practice round there Friday.