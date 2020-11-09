With a November date, Augusta National lacking its usual colorful blooms

AUGUSTA — The 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club is aptly named Azalea because of the thousands of colorful plants of that name that line the fairway and form a backdrop behind the green.
But this year, with the Masters Tournament delayed from April until November, there is no explosion of color on that iconic hole. Ditto for Nos. 11 and 12, the other holes that make up Amen Corner along with No. 13, with no white dogwoods or golden bell in bloom.
Autumn colors reign supreme with gold, crimson and light brown giving a splash of color against Augusta National’s predominantly green look.
While the focus always winds up being on the players, how Augusta National looks is important to patrons and television viewers. The combination of the fall date and no patrons on the grounds this year because of the coronavirus pandemic have put further scrutiny on the course’s beauty.
But even without the vivid color, Augusta National still looks pretty darn good. Just ask Masters rookie Collin Morikawa, the reigning PGA Championship winner, who played his first round at the course Monday.
“To finally set foot, look at the course and what it is and everything around it, it's very beautiful,” Morikawa said.
With highs in the 70s this week and the forecast calling for rain each day beginning Tuesday, Augusta National could get greener.
As players practiced Monday, on what would normally be the first practice day in front of patrons, several things were missing. There were no gallery ropes that define the fairways. There were no observation stands for spectators. And the concession areas were mostly closed save for a couple that set up single serving lines to accommodate those who are allowed on the course.
Veteran Masters competitor Lee Westwood, making his 19th appearance in the tournament, said “it’s more open” without the stands.
“The grandstands tend to break some of the holes,” he said. “So you do see more left of 15, the other side of the bridge, and they're open areas. No. 4 looks very different. There's normally a grandstand down to the left of 4. So, yeah, it's made quite a significant difference. I'm sure you could play some of the holes slightly different to the way you would normally play them.”
The lack of patrons also means no roping of the fairways. Instead, green “dashed” lines have been painted where the rope lines normally would be. Small stakes also are being used to mark off some areas, and everyone is being asked to observe the normal crosswalks on fairways.
“Actually, I'm surprised that more tournaments haven't had no ropes considering the lack of people out there,” Patrick Cantlay said Monday. “They have got little green lines out there, and I'm sure everyone will behave just fine and it will be great.”
The grounds that are now home to Augusta National’s famed layout were once an indigo plantation. In 1857, Belgian Baron Louis Mathieu Edouard Berckmans and his son, Prosper Ju-lius Alphonse, purchased the land and formed a partnership a year later to start a nursery.
Known as Fruitland Nurseries, the duo imported many types of trees and plants from other countries. Each hole at Augusta National is named for its distinctive plant that can be found nearby.
Even though so much has changed, the usual observations about Augusta National still apply.
“I remember the first time I came here, and I got here a week in advance,” Westwood said. “I walked out here and couldn't believe how green it was and how hilly it was.”