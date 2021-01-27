'Winning plays' late in 2nd half give USCA win over Augusta

USC AIKEN 64, AUGUSTA 63
Mark Vanderslice was at a loss for words Wednesday night for an inspirational postgame speech to his USC Aiken men's basketball team.
But he did find one word that explained exactly how he felt.
"Exhilarated."
That was the feeling after the latest chapter in the Pacers' fierce rivalry with Augusta, and Wednesday's edition went to USCA in a 64-63 thriller that leaves the Pacers in a tie atop the Peach Belt Conference standings.
"There's no words to describe a rival. That's what sports is all about," Vanderslice said. "You get a chance to play the game, you have an opportunity to go against a rival, and the emotion, psychologically, physically and emotionally, there's just so much more exerting of energy than any other time."
The Pacers (6-2, 5-1 PBC) trailed by seven with 13:08 to play and were in danger of going down double digits after yet another loose ball wound up in the Jaguars' hands.
Augusta turned it right back over, though, and less than 6 minutes later the game was all tied up at 49 apiece.
A 6-0 run by USCA made it a 60-54 game with 2:44 to go, but Augusta's John Whitehead III kept making 3-pointers to keep the Pacers from putting the game on ice.
He made three of them in the final 2 minutes and change, the final one coming with 10 seconds left and pulling the Jaguars to within 64-63.
USCA misfired at the free throw line on back-to-back one-and-one opportunities, but Augusta turned the ball right back over to the Pacers each time.
The last miss left the Jaguars with .4 seconds on the clock, and Gus Rowland picked off the long inbounds pass to finally finish off Augusta.
"The air could've gone out of the ball (while trailing in the second half), but we kept being resilient and we kept making winning plays," Vanderslice said. "Did we turn the ball over a little bit too much? Did we miss too many free throws? Yeah. But the most important stat is the win, and those guys made winning plays at the end and I'm proud of them."
Rowland had 15 points and six assists, Donaven Hairston stepped up with 13 huge points in 22 minutes off the bench, Tehree Horn had 12 points and Quincy Canty scored 11. Latreavin Black had a team-high 12 rebounds.
One key for the Pacers was navigating the paint presence of Augusta's 7-foot-1 Tyshaun Crawford. They felt they could take advantage of a lack of lateral quickness and attacked him off drives and screens. Vanderslice said they knew eventually they'd start drawing fouls on him to earn some trips to the free throw line.
"It was just a matter of continuously pounding the rock, pounding the rock, pounding the rock," Vanderslice said. "Yes, you're gonna get your shot blocked. Don't get intimidated by it. Keep pounding the rock. Our downhill drives and our physicality at the rim was just something we continued to overemphasize, and the guys bought into it. They excelled and executed."
Whitehead scored 16 points to lead three Jaguars in double figures. Crawford had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Shawn Moss had 12 points. Lee Flenor led all players with 15 rebounds.
Both teams slogged through the first half to a 29-all tie. Augusta shot 41.7 percent in the first half but turned the ball over 13 times, and USCA shot just 30.6 percent from the floor.
Those numbers increased in the second half as the energy and excitement within the Convocation Center continued to build. The Pacers shot 52 percent in the second half and forced 12 more turnovers, and that was enough to get the job done.
Up next for USCA is a road game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Georgia College, and the Pacers return home next Wednesday to face co-league leader Flagler.