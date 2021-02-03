Williston-Elko's Rudolph signs with Presbyterian

WILLISTON — Richard Bush knew from his first day at Williston-Elko that he could count on Javier Rudolph.
Bush took the Blue Devils' head coaching job this past year and inherited a team with plenty of offensive firepower, and he put his trust in Rudolph to lead as Williston-Elko's quarterback.
Rudolph proved him right, earning an array of awards while putting up one of the best statistical seasons of any area player. Wednesday, he signed to play at Presbyterian College.
"As a first-year head coach, you couldn't ask for a better quarterback or leader," Bush said. "Obviously, his play, but then also his leadership and the way he led this team. It was an honor to coach him this year."
Rudolph filled a variety of roles during his years with the Blue Devils, and he flourished this past season with an increased responsibility. The Region 3-A Offensive Player of the Year, an All-State selection and an Aiken Standard Offensive Player of the Year finalist, Rudolph passed for 1,501 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 566 yards and 10 more touchdowns in eight games.
"Obviously, he's a great athlete," Bush said. "I guess he surprised a lot of people by the way he was able to throw the ball this year. I think everybody knew he could run, but I think he surprised a lot of people throwing the football the way he did. He had a great year."
Bush could see from even those first Zoom meetings that Rudolph was willing to take full advantage of all available resources, and he quickly made it clear that this was his football team.
At Presbyterian, Rudolph said he found a family-like atmosphere that was the best decision for him. He said it was a "dream come true" to sign at the Division I level, where he'll continue to play quarterback.
Bush said Rudolph came to work every day with a smile on his face and a desire to keep improving, and Rudolph embraced the challenge of leading an explosive offense.
"We were going to the field all day and night throughout the summer, getting the chemistry together and working on it," Rudolph said. "It paid off."
Rudolph plans to study business management in college.