Warhorses' Robinson joins Flying Fleet

BARNWELL — One of the area's winningest high school football players is ready to bring victories to a college program that's finally restarting after nearly seven decades away from the field.
Barnwell's Marcus Robinson Jr. signed his letter of intent to join Erskine's program, where he'll link back up with some old teammates to try to build the Flying Fleet into a winner.
Warhorses head coach Dwayne Garrick pointed out at Wednesday morning's signing ceremony that Barnwell went 44-8 during Robinson's four years, meaning he won more games than most players even played during that span.
That run included plenty of playoff games, two Region 5-AA championships, two Class AA Lower State championships and two state championship game appearances.
Now, he'll take that winning mentality to Due West to join an Erskine program that's returning to the field in February for its first game since 1951.
"It's a good school," said Robinson, who's interested in studying business. "It's kind of quiet – there's not a lot of distractions around there, so that's good. The football program they're building is gonna be pretty good. It's their first year playing in, like, about 50 years, so just to get a fresh start. In a few years, it will be on the map."
Erskine returned in 2019 for something similar to a redshirt season that didn't include games, and the Flying Fleet's long-awaited 2020 opener was moved back due to COVID-19.
The Flying Fleet has assembled a roster loaded with local talent in the meantime, and that includes Robinson's former Barnwell teammates Dallyon Creech and Craig Pender. In the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Robinson, Erskine will have a player it can put nearly anywhere on the field.
"He's been a vital player for us," Garrick said. "He played some slot. He's played wide out. We've asked him to return punts. We've asked him to return kicks. We've asked him to get on the defensive side and play corner and safety."
Robinson said he hasn't yet been told exactly where he'll be needed, but he'll go wherever he's asked and do it to the best of his ability.
That's the kind of attitude Garrick said helped during what he knew would be a difficult season for a Barnwell program that graduated a massive senior class and needed as many preseason reps as it could get.
Instead, the pandemic hit and wiped out spring football, summer workouts, 7-on-7s and shortened the season. So, in addition to all of his roles on the field, Garrick asked Robinson, an All-Aiken Standard selection, to step up and be a leader on a young team.
"His accolades and accomplishments are really, really high," Garrick said. "But his character and what he's done and how he carries himself is probably the thing that's stood out the most. He's always been a great player. He's been a guy that has made plays for us time in and time out on Friday nights. He's been fun to watch."
Those missed opportunities for preseason reps were also missed opportunities to be scouted by colleges, a sting felt by high school athletes around the country. That's why Garrick used words like "persevere", "overcome" and "survivor" to describe how Robinson was still able to earn an opportunity at the next level.
"It feels good, knowing that last year it wasn't really sure we would even have a season," Robinson said. "But God said, 'No. One more year.' Without Him none of this would be possible. It was a tough year. We got through it."