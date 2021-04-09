USCA takes doubleheader from Augusta

The USC Aiken baseball team picked up a sweep of Augusta on Saturday, winning 5-4 in 11 innings and 10-1.
USCA (15-13, 14-12 Peach Belt Conference) will go for the sweep at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
The Pacers fell behind 3-0 after two innings in the first game, rallied for a 4-3 lead and then went to extra innings when Augusta scored in the top of the ninth.
Morgan Hyde's RBI single in the bottom of the 11th drove in James Eckert for the game-winning run. Hyde went 3-for-6 with two RBI, David Jacobs went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, and Jeff Cyr went 3-for-4.
Daniel Wiggins got the start on the mound and pitched six innings, striking out four while allowing three runs. Henry Cartrett (3-1) picked up the win in relief after tossing 2⅔ innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.
USCA jumped on Augusta early in game two, scoring five runs in the first two innings, and cruised to a win.
Sean McQuillan went 3-for-5 with three RBI, Nick Tripp went 3-for-4, Hyde drove in two more runs, Jacobs went 2-for-5, and Eckert was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Lindsey Robinson, Jr. (1-3) got the start and was credited with the win after throwing seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight.